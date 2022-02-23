Sawtooth National Recreation Area celebrating 50 years

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the recreation area, which was first established on Aug. 22, 1972.

KETCHUM, Idaho — This year, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (NRA) is celebrating 50 years of being in service with more events planned for August 2022.

The area, first established on August 22 of 1972, was created to "assure the preservation and protection of the natural, scenic, historic, pastoral, and fish and wildlife values and to provide for the enhancement of the recreational values associated therewith," according to public law 92-400.

The United States Forest Service and community partners will be hosting events throughout 2022, with key celebrations planned for August 19-22.

Upcoming forums, field tours, and programs related to the Sawtooth NRA will reflect on the region's 50-year history, and also focus on the future of the NRA.

More details will be provided on the Sawtooth NRA website as plans and events are finalized. Those interested in event details can also sign up to receive updates on the 50th anniversary celebration on the Sawtooth NRA website.

