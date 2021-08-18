Idaho reservoir levels drop early, leaving some boats stranded on the shore

Lucky Peak Reservoir water levels are now comparable to what we'd typically see in October or November.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Two boats are stuck on the shores of Lucky Peak Reservoir.

The first boat has been there for two weeks, according to Surat Nicol, the assistant manager at the Lucky Peak State Park. The second boat has been docked at the Spring Shores Marina and has been beached over night.

"When it's pinned, it's pinned," Nicol said. "Most likely, they'll have to winterize it, cover it, and hope for the best. We're short a helicopter to pull the thing out."

Lucky Peak's vertical water levels are dropping by 2.5 feet per day, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. Nicol says a vertical drop of 2.5 feet translates to about 20 feet of shoreline.

"We'll call if their boat gets within five feet. We'll send out emails, make calls, messages, whatever we can do," Nicol said.

Idaho reservoir levels are dropping earlier than normal this year, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. And this is just another ongoing impact of the statewide drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows all of Idaho is in some form of a drought, with the entirety of Ada County at moderate drought levels.

Nicol said the Lucky Peak Reservoir water levels are comparable to what he sees by October or November in a normal year. Data from the Bureau of Reclamation confirms Nicol's statement.

However, the demand for water remains the same.

"Mostly for agriculture, as it's getting really hot, farmers are going to need more water for the crops to keep us fed," Nicol said.

Lucky Peak doesn't hit its winter water level until Thanksgiving most years. Nicol said he expects it to drop to that mark by the third week of September.

"About 100 vertical feet, maybe a little bit more," Nicol said. "It's a little bit of a range, and my understanding is they'll take it there and leave it there."

