Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher announces cancer diagnosis

Rep. Fulcher said that his case is treatable and he is expected to make a full recovery.

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday afternoon, Idaho Republican Congressman Russ Fulcher announced on his official Facebook page that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Fulcher said that he has renal cancer, also known as kidney cancer, but added that his case is treatable and he anticipates that he will make a full recovery.

"No one likes to hear the “C” word, especially when having a discussion with their physician, but as many of you have previously experienced… sometimes it happens," he said in a Facebook post. "I recently learned that there is cancer in a portion of my renal system."

Other than saying his case is treatable, Fulcher did not share what stage the cancer is at.

"As a Christian, I believe things happen for a reason," he wrote. "This is a time for me to learn and grow from what many of you already have personal appreciation for. By the time it’s over I will be better educated, have more compassion for those with similar experiences, have increased appreciation for our healthcare system, and be a better person!"

He added that while he goes through treatment, he will be "diligent in continuing my congressional duties."

Fulcher was elected as Idaho District 1's congressional representative in 2018 and was sworn into office in January 2019.

He is currently a member of several subcommittees for the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on Education and Labor.

"As always, should you need assistance working through federal issues or have policy concerns, do not hesitate to contact one of my offices," Fulcher said on Facebook. "Thank you for your understanding, and your prayers!"

