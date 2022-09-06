Idaho gets $8.3 million in JUUL payout

As a result of an investigation into the manufacturer's marketing practices, 34 states are getting payouts from the e-cigarette company.

IDAHO, USA — A new settlement that requires JUUL labs, an e-cigarette company, to comply with strict marketing practices, will include the state of Idaho in a multi-million dollar payout.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Tuesday that a $438.5 million settlement was reached between 34 states and the e-cigarette company, Idaho included. Idaho will get $8.3 million of this agreement, a news release said.

JUUL was a dominant player in the vaping market, which led to an investigation into the company that discovered it was marketing to underage users and did not clearly disclose the amount of nicotine a JUUL contained, the news release said.

The settlement is set to be distributed over a period of six to ten years, with the company agreeing it will refrain from marketing to youths, depicting people under age 35 in ads, selling flavors not approved by the FDA and misleading information about nicotine content.

