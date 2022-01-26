244,000 Idahoans quit their jobs in 2021

With 3.1% of workers leaving their place of employment last year, the Gem State ranked 12th in the U.S. for rate of quits.

BOISE, Idaho — Note: The video above is from a Jan. 19 story about shortages in Idaho's skilled labor field.

Idaho has not remained untouched by the so-called "Great Resignation" that saw millions of American workers leave their jobs last year.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data compiled by ChamberOfCommerce.org, 244,000 Idaho employees - or 3.1% of those employed in the state, quit in 2021. The Gem State ranked 12th in the U.S. for rate of quits.

Nationwide, 3% of workers quit last year, for a total of about 43,093,000 people.

"The pandemic has caused many workers to reassess their priorities and look for jobs that offer more flexibility as well as better pay and benefits," the organization wrote in a press release. "Fortunately for them, the current labor market puts workers in a good position to make headway on these goals."

Cost of living, industry factors, and the local job market all affect where in the U.S. quit rates were high, according to the data.

Although workers leaving has affected nearly every industry, food service - which is often lower-paying - saw the highest rate of quitting at 5.7% for 2021. Government workers quit the least, with the quit rate actually declining from 2020 to 2021.

As the COVID-19 pandemic nears the two-year mark, many employers are still struggling to fill open positions and attract candidates.

"Job openings currently total 10.6 million, and with 6.9 million unemployed workers, there are about 1.5 jobs per every unemployed worker," ChamberofCommerce.org wrote.

To read the full report, click here. The top states for quit rates are ranked below.

12. Idaho

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.1%

Total quits (2021): 244,000

11. Montana

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.1%

Total quits (2021): 151,000

10. West Virginia

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.1%

Total quits (2021): 215,000

9. South Carolina

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.1%

Total quits (2021): 667,000

8. Wyoming

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.2%

Total quits (2021): 86,000

7. North Carolina

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.2%

Total quits (2021): 1,418,000

6. Mississippi

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.2%

Total quits (2021): 366,000

5. Hawaii

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.4%

Total quits (2021): 191,000

4. Kentucky

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.4%

Total quits (2021): 636,000

3. Georgia

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.5%

Total quits (2021): 1,598,000

2. Nevada

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.8%

Total quits (2021): 500,000

1. Alaska

Overall quit rate (2021): 3.8%

Total quits (2021): 115,000

Watch more Local News: