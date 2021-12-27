Year in review: Treasure Valley schools weather pandemic's highs and lows

A lookback on notable events, key dates and important decisions that shaped 2021 for Treasure Valley schools amid the pandemic.

Over the past year, local schools have faced ongoing pressures to determine how best to protect students from an ongoing global pandemic, and how to best educate kids. We take a look at some of the year’s ups and downs.

To mask or not to mask

As vaccines for COVID-19 became more widely available, teachers and school staff were among the first in the state to have access to the vaccines, according to reporting from Idaho Education News. But the vaccines were not available to most of the state’s grade school student population yet as they were only authorized for people ages 18 and older.

In April, vaccines were approved for distribution to individuals ages 16 and older, and in May, they were approved for distribution to individuals ages 12 and older, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At the close of the 2020-2021 school year, districts tended to hold one of two masking policies: “encouraged, but not required” or required.

June and July school board meetings brought significant changes to masking policy, with officials from school districts such as West Ada and Boise deciding not to require masks for the coming school year.

However, the incoming delta variant contributed to rising cases in youth ahead of the start of school, causing school officials to think twice about masking plans. After deciding not to require masks, both districts reversed course. The Boise School District board voted to require masks in early August.

Following passionate testimony from students and parents for and against masking, the West Ada School District board moved to require masks for staff and students days before the beginning of school, though parents could opt their children out, according to reporting from Idaho Education News. One-third of students across the district were opted out.

School begins

The new school year saw teachers thrilled to be back in the classroom in Boise. While parents expressed trepidation at returning children to the classroom, many did so hoping for the best.

But outside of the Boise School District, the smooth start many had hoped for was marred by rising case numbers and other complications. Less than two weeks into the school year, the Nampa School District had to temporarily close Snake River Elementary School for two days due to the number of students and staff out sick. At the time, district officials estimated 20% of students were out sick, but the percentage of students who were out because of COVID-19 remained unknown.

As the delta wave moved through schools, and districts decided to require masks, the positivity rate among students — the rate of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 — decreased in districts requiring masks, according to patient data from Primary Health.

School board elections center on COVID, SEL

In October, election season brought races featuring school board candidates with opinions on masking, social-emotional learning, and critical race theory.

In Nampa, three school board seats were up for grabs, and candidates who approved choice in masking and were against social-emotional learning won each race.

In Caldwell, the sole seat up for election was won by Trish Robertson, who approved of following expert guidance on masking protocols.

