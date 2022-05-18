Syme to ask for a recount in District 9, House Seat B race

Scott Syme is planning to request a recount in the race for District 9, House Seat B against fellow incumbent Judy Boyle.

Scott Syme is planning to request a recount in the race for District 9, House Seat B against fellow incumbent Judy Boyle.

Syme and Boyle are both incumbents, but faced off in the primary because of redistricting.

Unofficial election results showed Boyle leading Syme by just six votes, having received 4,636 votes, or 50.03% of the votes to Syme’s 4,630, or 49.97% of the vote.

Because the margin is less than 0.1%, Syme can request a recount at the state's expense.

Whoever wins would not face a candidate from another party in the November election, and would therefore win the seat.

Boyle did not immediately return a request for comment.

“It’s a bummer to come that close, but who knows, maybe it will turn,” Syme said by phone Wednesday afternoon of his plans to request a recount.

“I have to give those far-right Californians credit — they got people out to vote,” Syme said. “It’s unfortunate that our state is starting to be run by people who haven’t lived here long, but if that’s what happens, it’s what happens.”

District 9 includes portions of both Canyon County and Payette County. Canyon County election results show Syme with a lead of 50.22% (1,509 votes) to Boyle’s 49.78% (1,496 votes). Payette County’s online election results do not appear up-to-date.

Syme had vowed to avoid being influenced by a “score or grade from any lobbyist,” as previously reported by the Idaho Press. He has described himself as “pro-life” and “pro-gun,” as previously reported. During Boyle’s time in the House, she focused on gun-rights legislation, and introduced a bill in the most recent legislative session to drug test substitute teachers; the bill was not ultimately successful, as previously reported.

