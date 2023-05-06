Steelheads' Game 2 postponed with active shooter situation in Allen

According to the Associated Press, police are responding to a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, which is located less than a mile from the event center.

Saturday’s scheduled Game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals between the Idaho Steelheads and Allen Americans has been postponed due to an active shooter situation at a nearby mall in Allen, Texas.

According to the Associated Press, police are responding to a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, which is located less than a mile from the Credit Union of Texas Events Center.

According to a release from the ECHL, updates regarding rescheduling of the game will be announced at a later time.

Idaho leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.

This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press, read more on IdahoPress.com.

