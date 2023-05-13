Star residents express fear during Willowbrook development public hearing

The annexation, if approved, would be built between Can-Ada Road and State Highway 16 and contains an 18-hole golf course and 726 acres of residential development.

STAR, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

Star city council listened to nearly five hours of public comment about a potential annexation of the Willowbrook development on Tuesday.

This public hearing had a larger audience than any previous hearings in Star, according to Mayor Trevor Chadwick. On the hearing sign-up sheet, 327 people said they were against the annexation — 37 of those people asked to speak.

Only one person signed up to speak for the annexation.

Road transportation issues, water, residential compatibility and change to the small town community were some of the biggest concerns Star residents voiced during the hearing.

The annexation, if approved, would be built between Can-Ada Road and State Highway 16 and contains an 18-hole golf course on 175 acres of land and 726 acres of residential development. Willowbrook has planned for 1,094 homes, with a variety of home types, resulting in about 1.5 dwelling units per acre. Willowbrook’s original application was submitted in 2021. That application was revised in 2022.

Mayor Trevor Chadwick began the meeting asking for civility, stating that while America may be losing civility, he refuses to lose it in Star.

Nancy Collins, Star resident, presented the council with a petition that had over 800 signatures opposing the annexation of the development. Star’s population is 17,690 as of May 12, 2023.

The petition stated an opposition to the annexation due to several concerns, including incomplete and inaccurate application, improper use of state amenities, unresolved and unfunded mitigation measures for several roads, road safety, overcrowded schools, lack of police coverage, increase in density, and incompatibility.

”Willowbrook has resisted doing a traffic impact study ever since this development was first proposed,” Richard Moore, an engineer and Star resident, said. “Now that the traffic study is complete, it is apparent why Willowbrook did not want to do one: it shows this project is unfeasible as proposed. I have read the traffic study and only understood enough to get scared.”

The addition of over 1,000 homes will generate over 12,000 trips every day, Moore said. Now, those rural roads only permit 2,000 trips each day. To solve the road traffic the annexation would cause, Willowbrook proposed a road expansion, transforming several Star roads from two lanes into five.

The ACHD did not approve Willowbrook’s proposal to expand the roads for more traffic. According to Moore, Willowbrook has yet to provide a viable alternative solution for the traffic increase.

”Today, we don’t have any assurance that the council is confident that the resources there to support this development exists,” Abigail Germaine said, representing Hillsdale Estates HOA.

Many Star residents expressed a distrust in the Willowbrook developers.

”There are too many promises that, quite frankly, I don’t believe will ever be carried out,” Gordon Soone said during public comment. “This is about the fourth time we’ve seen this movie and it’s always the same ending.”

Developers, Ben Pelka said, often change their minds five years down the road.

”It looks like a great development, but maybe it’s in the wrong spot,” Pelka said. “You’re trying to stick an apple in a bunch of oranges.”

While more residential neighborhoods can bring permanent traffic, residents also say the golf course could add occasional problems to Star.

”I haven’t once heard if the PGA Tour decides to come to this area with thousands of people deciding to watch a championship golf — parking, traffic, overwhelming all the streets. Where are those people going to go? Where are they going to park?” Ben Shields said during public comment. “I don’t see anything that’s going to accommodate some of those commercial uses for such a magnificent golf course.”

Star’s comprehensive plan says the area that Willowbrook is hoping to develop is one that needs to be rural, Sabrina Newberry, Star resident, said during public comment. Newberry went on to state that Willowbrook will be located in the Hillsdale neighborhood and not adjacent to it.

Many residents expressed concern that the new developments will not blend in with existing ones.

”We believe the project should be built at the same density and with similar lot sizes and design features to blend with the existing neighborhoods that it is being built within,” Star resident Rochelle Henson said. “The transitional watch should be more closely aligned with the sizes of these existing lots and should be a minimum one acre in size.”

Allowing the Willowbrook development will not preserve the “rural feel” at the edge of Star — something most residents expressed concern about during public comment. Deb Nelson, who presented on behalf of the applicant, said Willowbrook homes will be consistent with Star’s comprehensive plan and implementation policies.

“Consistent with your plan, Willowbrook residences will be proposed in a variety of sizes, targeting different kinds of folks with patio homes near the golf course, likely for empty nesters all the way up to traditional single family detached homes at the periphery,” Nelson said. “This mixed use community will help fulfill Star’s goals to enhance and develop the economy with a world class golf course that has secondary economic benefits for other Star businesses, as well as providing walkable commercial uses.”

According to Nelson, there will not be an increase in water draw as a result of the annexation. In fact, what is being drawn from irrigation will either be neutral or less than what it currently is, Nelson said.

”The golf course’s use of treated wastewater for irrigation will support groundwater conservation, which is directly aligned with the plan’s goals and will benefit Star residents,” Nelson said.

The obvious benefit to this annexation is that it adds to Star’s commercial tax base, Nathan Mitchell, who served as Star mayor in 2016, said.

”This is a positive thing for the city as a resident,” Mitchell said. “I think the additional economic development that the golf course will bring is positive for not just the golf course, but the rest of the businesses in Star.”

The decision on the annexation is scheduled for June 20 at 7 p.m. Public input is officially closed for the public hearing.

