Parents, students seek answers following Boise teacher's suspension

BOISE, Idaho — This story first appeared in the Idaho Press.

A local teacher has been suspended for reasons unknown to the public, resulting in a large turnout at a recent school board meeting and a planned student walkout.

The Timberline High School teacher was put on administrative leave Thursday by the Boise School District, which provided no explanation or warning to Timberline parents or students. Around 50 parents and students attended Monday's school board meeting seeking answers to the teacher's suspension.

"I came to get information, and got nothing," Trina Close, parent of a Timberline student, said.

According to BSD Communications Specialist Ryan Hill, the district cannot comment on individual personnel matters, although it can disclose a staff member's status. The Timberline teacher, Laura Boulton, was put on administrative leave according to Administrative Leave Board Policy 5210.

According to Close, her daughter has historically struggled with math, but when she was put in Boulton's class, everything changed.

"I want my kids to enjoy math class," Close said. "There's nothing better than being a parent and realizing your kid is really into school. It's a great feeling. And then all of a sudden that's gone with no explanation. Yeah, I want to know why."

Boulton being placed on leave was like a kick to the gut, Close said.

“My daughter is deflated, because they took her favorite teacher away. I mean, the whole family's deflated,” Close said. "And I don't know the whole story, which is really frustrating."

Close's child isn't the only one who's "deflated."

Masaru Nakaya, who graduated Timberline last year, also came to the board meeting in support of Boulton.

"(Boulton) makes students feel like they belong," Nakaya said. "I didn't have her personally as a math teacher, but walking through the halls at Timberline for all three years, she was one of the few teachers that would actually conversate with me and make me feel welcome."

According to Harper Thompson, a junior at Timberline, students are committed to protesting Boulton's suspension whether it be through signed petition forms, attending a school board meeting or writing "bring back Boulton" on school walls.

Students have planned a walkout in support of Boulton on Thursday between third and fourth period, Thompson said.

"She's a good teacher," Thompson said. "It's weird how all of a sudden she just disappeared."

Administrative Leave Board Policy 5210 states that a Boise School District employee may be placed on paid administrative leave if they are involved in alleged misconduct like violating a rule of the State Board of Education, Code of Ethics for Idaho Professional Educators, District Policy or created an immediate threat to student, self or staff safety.

Boulton declined to comment on her suspension.

Although parents and students were not able to address the board at any point during the meeting on Monday, they individually expressed the same concern: transparency.

"My concern is related to communication and process when a teacher is suspended," Deborah Simmons, a parent in BSD, said in an email to the board clerk. "There was a recent suspension at my daughter’s school that is causing concern among parents and students. The school administration did not notify us."

According to Simmons, parents and students are rallying around Boulton, asking the district for clarification on the investigation process and more information on why Boulton is being investigated in the first place.

"I imagine the policy is for everything to be hush hush, but someone should make a formal statement. We deserve to at least be notified that our kids will be having one new or a variety of substitute teachers," Simmons said. "... At a minimum the counselors should have been notified so they could be available to support the upset students. My student is absolutely devastated and protesting along with other kids."

Even though Boulton is suspended, Simmons says she is willing to fight for the teacher's return — unless she did something illegal or hurt students in any way. As she's done some investigating, Simmons says the situation is more complicated than it seems.

"It's recently come to my attention that this teacher and BSD have a history," she said.

It's unclear how long Boulton's suspension will last. According to district policy, the superintendent or designee has the authority to suspend an employee with pay pending the next board meeting or 21 business days, whichever comes first. The board has the right to decide whether or not administrative leave with pay is continued.

