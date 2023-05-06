‘The Heart of America’: Parade America to be held in Nampa

The theme of this year’s parade is “The Heart of America” and the event will include floats, horses, marching bands, antique cars and more.

The 56th Annual Parade America will be held May 20 in Nampa.

The theme of this year’s parade is “The Heart of America” and the event will include floats, horses, marching bands, antique cars and more.

An official parade ribbon-cutting that day will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Dutch Brothers Coffee, and the Warhawk Air Museum will signal the beginning of the parade with a flyover taking place at 11 a.m.

The parade will begin at the corner of 12th Avenue Road and Lake Lowell Avenue near Nampa High School. It will follow the route on 12th Avenue Road to 7th Street South, to 16th Avenue South. It will end near the Northwest Nazarene University campus at Holly Street and East Colorado Avenue.

The Nampa Parade America Committee is accepting parade entries online; The deadline to register is May 12. The website also includes the parade route as well as rules and guidelines for entry.

“Parade America is one of Nampa’s signature events and an important tradition in our community,” Mayor Debbie Kling said. “I am thankful for the many volunteers working to make this event possible. Parade America is a special time to honor Nampa, ‘The Heart of America’, our great heritage and military members.”

For questions about the event and to volunteer, please contact the Nampa Parade America Committee by emailing nampaparadeamerica@gmail.com.

