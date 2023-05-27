x
Par-3 course opens at Falcon Crest Golf Club

The Cadet executive par-3 golf course opened to the public on Friday as part of the new Valor community in Kuna.
This aerial photo shows the new Cadet par-3 golf course at Falcon Crest Golf Club in Kuna.

The Cadet executive par-3 golf course opened to the public on Friday as part of the new Valor community in Kuna.

Cadet replaced the Robin Hood course at Falcon Crest Golf Club. The course underwent a complete re-construction by the M3 Companies, developer of Valor, according to a press release. Improvements included a full redesign to enhance the greens and playing conditions.

“We are thrilled to open an exciting new course in the Treasure Valley that is the beginning of a series of upgraded and expanded amenities in the Valor community,” M3 Companies general manager Mark Tate said. “The response so far from the public and the many new residents that have chosen to make Valor home has been fantastic!”

Cadet features new turf, re-routed holes and refurbished bunkers. The Cadet course is designed for all levels of golf; beginning golfer, junior players or to focus on improving the short game, per the release.

Tee time reservations can be booked online at falconcrestgolf.com.

