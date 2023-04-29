On-demand bus service coming to Eagle

The 160 Eagle OnDemand will provide service on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the city of Eagle and three destinations outside the city.

EAGLE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

A new public transit service is launching in Eagle on Monday.

The 160 Eagle OnDemand will provide service on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the city of Eagle and three destinations outside the city. It will be free to ride through the end of August.

The on-demand service is the result of a long planning process between Valley Regional Transit and City of Eagle staff. The city will provide the local funds needed to operate the service.

“While Eagle is a smaller city in the larger Treasure Valley, we are excited for VRT to provide an on-demand transportation service option to assist our senior citizens and other residents without transportation options,” Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce said in a news release. “We appreciate VRT’s willingness and partnership to create a unique option that fits Eagle’s needs.”

Riders can schedule trips through the "VRT OnDemand" mobile app, online at rideVRT.org/book, or by calling the Valley Regional Transit Help Desk at 208-345-7433. Rather than being picked up at a bus stop using fixed time schedules, riders are picked up near their location and dropped off near their destination within the service zone.

The service area includes most of the city of Eagle, with three additional destinations:

Gary and Bunch, with connections to Boise routes 9 State Street and Route 12 Maple Grove

The Village at Meridian, with connections to Meridian Route 30 Pine and Route 45 Boise State/CWI via Fairview

St Luke’s Meridian campus

