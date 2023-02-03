New Boise City Council members sworn in

Latonia Haney Keith and Colin Nash will serve the remainder of the current term, and then all six council seats are up for election in November.

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

Boise's City Council appointed Latonia Haney Keith and Colin Nash on Thursday, adding a woman of color and a renter to the city's governing body.

Haney Keith was nominated to replace former city councilmember Lisa Sánchez, who inadvertently lost her seat after moving out of her district at the end of 2022. Nash will take the place of former city councilmember Elaine Clegg, who left to become CEO of Valley Regional Transit.

Haney Keith and Nash will serve the remainder of the current term, and then all six council seats are up for election in November.

“In this position in particular, I sought someone that would be a bridge for this moment of time when we as a community have a lot of tough issues to tackle this year and the remaining part of this year, so that the voters can then make a decision on who serves in this district in the long run,” Mayor Lauren McLean said Thursday about Haney Keith's appointment.

Haney Keith has served on the city’s Housing & Homelessness Transition Team and is the vice president of high impact practices at the College of Idaho. She made history as the first Black woman to serve on Boise's city council.

Councilmembers commended both Nash and Haney Keith for their expertise and work on various goals and policies.

"I will faithfully serve the District 3 during this period of time," Haney Keith said, to applause, after McLean swore her in. She took a seat on the dais next to Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton. Councilmember Holli Woodings and Clegg came over to chat as well.

Nash, a Democratic state representative, arrived later — he had been at the Capitol voting to sustain Gov. Brad Little's veto of a library materials bill. McLean said before the swearing in that Nash and his family were running down the street to city hall after the vote.

He was sworn in and went to the dais to fill his seat.

“We did sustain the governor’s veto,” Nash said. “Look forward to getting to work and getting to know you and executing my duties here at the city of Boise.”

Fifty-four people applied for the vacancies and nine were chosen as finalists, including Sánchez. Ultimately, McLean said Wednesday that she chose candidates familiar with housing policy, calling the present "a time when our highest priority is the availability and affordability of homes for Boiseans," and who would would be supported by the council.

The day also marked the end of an era, especially for Clegg, who had served as city council president until leaving for her new role at Valley Regional Transit.

“It’s been the great honor of my life,” Clegg said emotionally, as someone placed a tissue box next to her. “I’ve enjoyed the support of many citizens … with that, I resign my petition for seat 5 council member. Thank you."

The council and mayor stood to applaud as Clegg left the dais.

Since she inadvertently lost her seat, Sánchez’s lawyer asked the city to reappoint her and said she did not legally forfeit the seat, according to BoiseDev. On Twitter on Wednesday, Sánchez asked the council to reject Haney Keith's nomination.

Sánchez also faced questions about her campaign spending after spending thousands of dollars in 2022, a non-campaign year. The Ada County Clerk determined her spending complied with Idaho law.

