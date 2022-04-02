Nampa School District superintendent resigns, citing divisions with school board

Kellerer, who assumed the role of superintendent in 2017, cited a division between her and the school board that widened as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted.

Nampa School District Superintendent Paula Kellerer announced her intent to resign on Friday.

In a letter obtained by the Idaho Press that's addressed to the Nampa School District Board of Trustees, Kellerer said her resignation is effective immediately.

Kellerer, who assumed the role of superintendent in 2017, cited a division between her and the school board that widened as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted and eroded a "vision that puts children first."

"A district’s educational vision must supersede personal interests, politics, and ideologies," Kellerer wrote. "Sometimes, however, values and deeply held individual beliefs are too far apart. When that occurs, it creates division and prevents a district from effectively focusing on the important work of student achievement.

"When this happens, change needs to occur and a mutual separation is needed."

Kellerer's resignation follows the departure of trustee Mike Kipp, who announced his resignation on Jan. 28. Kipp pointed to similar conflicts between the incumbent and newly elected trustees.

The three new school board members — Tracey Pearson, Brook Taylor, and Jeff Kirkman — all ran on platforms of parents' choice when it comes to masking and parents having a say in what their children learn in school on topics such as race and social emotional learning.

In late January, Kirkman, a former prison warden and Nampa planning and zoning commissioner, was elected as board chairman, Idaho Education News previously reported. Pearson was selected as the vice chair. The two experienced board members voted against their appointments, citing concerns about their lack of experience.

Prior to coming to the Nampa School District, Kellerer served as dean of the College of Adult and Graduate Studies at Northwest Nazarene University. She previously served as a program director, chair of the Department of Education and dean of the School of Education, Social Work and Counseling. Before that, she was assistant superintendent for the Nampa school district from 2004-10.

"My prayer is that the new Board of Trustees will take the time for professional development," Kellerer wrote. "In today’s world, school board members face a myriad of legal, policy, and academic requirements that go beyond what the average person realizes or understands."

The Nampa School District’s board of trustees scheduled a special meeting for 3 p.m Saturday to accept the resignation and name an interim, according to a report from Idaho Education News.

