Chief Joe Huff to retire from Nampa Police Department

Joe Huff was hired as a police officer by the Nampa Police Department at age 21 and spent his entire career with the department.

Nampa Chief of Police Joe Huff will be retiring from his position on July 17.

The Nampa City Council agenda for Wednesday, July 5, includes an item for the council to accept Huff’s resignation and designate Deputy Chief Curt Shankel as the interim police chief.

Huff has served as the department’s chief since January 2016, according to the Nampa Police Department’s website. His informal career with the department began as a child when his father worked for the department and would bring Huff and his brother in to the station, Huff said in his resignation letter to the mayor and the council.

Huff was hired as a police officer by the department at age 21 and spent his entire career with the department, including working for six years as a lieutenant prior to becoming chief, the department’s site says.

Huff has “enjoyed every single shift,” his letter said. Some of the goals when he became chief included significantly reducing violent crime rates and pursuing repeat criminal offenders.

“I am proud to say that these goals have been achieved, thanks to the hard work of police employees,” Huff said in his letter. “There is no doubt that the Nampa Police Department is the top law enforcement agency in the State. The men and women who make-up Nampa Police are some of the best people I have ever known and it has been an honor to work alongside each and every one of them.”

Shankel has worked for the department for nearly 25 years, according to the Nampa Police Department website. Prior to becoming deputy chief in April, he served as a sergeant, school resource officer supervisor and as a captain, the site says.

