Nampa man pleads guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother

A Nampa man has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his mother, the beloved former executive director of the West Valley Humane Society.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

A Nampa man has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his mother, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Levi Isaac Davis, 27, was arrested after Karly Cantrell was found dead in her Middleton home in October 2022.

At Davis’ arraignment in 2022, the prosecutor said Davis stabbed Cantrell multiple times, including in the neck and abdomen.

Canyon County deputies and officers with the Middleton Police Department arrived at Cantrell’s home on Oct. 10, 2022, after receiving an emergency call around 3:30 p.m. Responders declared another person had killed Cantrell.

Later that day, Davis was arrested for murder by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in Nampa at 11:15 p.m.

Following his plea, Davis’ sentencing hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.

As executive director of the West Valley Humane Society, Cantrell was known to have a soft spot for animals, friends and co-workers said.

“Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need,” a Facebook post by the humane society said. “Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing.”

