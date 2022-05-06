Garden City mural display looks to provide positive energy, climate action awareness

The walk is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at COILED Wines, and will honor the latest initiative to bring light and awareness to the area.

Community leaders are looking to make a difference in Garden City and the greater Treasure Valley.

That’s where the Garden City Climate Action Walk comes into play.

Scheduled for Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at COILED Wines, the walk will honor the latest initiative to bring light and awareness to the area, according to a news release. It will also highlight a mural collection that is being rolled out in the coming months. Each mural will showcase the work of local artists and their connection to clean air and water, open space and the outdoors of Idaho.

The project is being spearheaded in partnership with the Conservation Voters for Idaho and the Garden City Placemaking Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local artists through community interaction and vibrancy.

Ryan McGoldrick, program manager with Conservation Voters of Idaho, said the goal of the initiative is three-fold: to support talented local artists, encourage Garden City residents to get out and explore their community, and illustrate the need for bold federal climate action that makes necessary investments in Idaho.

While McGoldrick said Idaho and its residents are leaders on climate action, the area needs “robust federal investment” as it pertains to climate change.

The first two murals are currently in the works, and six total will be unveiled on nearby businesses when it’s all said and done. They’ll ultimately lead bikers and pedestrians on a route through Garden City’s Live-Work-Create District, located just west of the Boise River and north of Highway 184.

McGoldrick said although Boise already has many walkable neighborhoods and an array of public art on display, Garden City is right on the precipice of incorporating such facets into its community.

“It’s right at that exciting point where they’re trying to build that type of stuff,” he said. “The leadership, where we’re seeing the community going, frankly we’re excited about it.”

COILED Wines and Zion Warne Studios each currently have murals being painted by artists Lorelle Rau and Miguel Almeida. Those who attend Friday’s event can get an up-close look at their work and help bring awareness to arguably Idaho’s greatest asset — the outdoors.

