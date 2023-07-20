Meridian man arrested for stalking, threatening Caldwell City Councilmembers

Jeffrey Lynn Noble was arrested Wednesday and charged with two misdemeanor counts of stalking and one misdemeanor count of threats against state elected officials.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

A man has been arrested for sending a suspicious package to Caldwell City Hall and sending threatening emails to city councilmembers.

Jeffrey Lynn Noble, 54, of Meridian, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two misdemeanor counts of stalking and one misdemeanor count of threats against state elected officials, the Nampa Police Department announced in a news release. Noble is accused of sending a "suspicious package with suspicious markings" to Caldwell City Hall and making threats "against several Caldwell City Council Members via email," the release said.

The Nampa Police Department's Bomb Unit and Nampa Police K-9 Kyah responded to the suspicious package on June 27 and found that it did not contain anything dangerous. An investigation determined that Noble sent the package, the release said, and further investigating found that Noble was also the subject of a separate case involving the threatening emails.

The release did not include the content of the emails Noble allegedly sent.

The Meridian Police Department arrested Noble and he was booked into the Ada County Jail.

This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press, read more on IdahoPress.com.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.