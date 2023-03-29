Ada County Commissioners decide against putting Meridian Library District dissolution on ballot

The three commissioners, all Republicans, said there are other, more narrowly tailored ways to address concerns about what's in some of the library's books.

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

The Ada County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously denied a petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District, and will not put the question on the ballot.

A group called Concerned Citizens of Meridian brought a petition for dissolution to the commissioners in February because of materials they deem harmful that are available to minors.

The Idaho Press searched the Meridian Library's database and found that many of the books the group references are not available at that library.

In two days of public hearings that drew hundreds of people and thousands of messages sent to the board of commissioners, the majority of people showed support for the library. Even the Concerned Citizens said they want a library in Meridian.

"To dissolve a district would be overwhelmingly disruptive," Commissioner Rod Beck said Wednesday at the Ada County Courthouse. "I would hope that the library board and petitioners can get together and resolve some of these differences."

BIG NEWS: The Ada County Commissioners voted to NOT place the Meridian Library Petition on the ballot in November. The Commissioner’s vote was unanimous in not supporting the petitioners request to dissolve the Meridian Library District. — Ada County (@Ada_County) March 29, 2023

The Concerned Citizens group has been making itself known in the past year, including by showing up to board meetings and planning a prayer vigil in front of the library director’s house.

“At least now we’ll be heard,” Concerned Citizens of Meridian co-founder Mike Hon said during a previous hearing, gesturing to the media. “... We don’t take this lightly. We don’t want to do this. But we have no other choice.”

Meridian Library Board of Trustees Chair Megan Larsen in past testimony referenced court case after court case to explain why the library can’t segregate books based on their content. And she told the Idaho Press about another election that matters.

“The next trustee election is in May 16,” Larsen previously told the Idaho Press. “Two seats will be on the ballot and residents can vote for the candidates that best represent what they value about the library.”

Commissioner Ryan Davidson, Board Chair Rod Beck and Commissioner Tom Dayley each expressed their appreciation for the community involvement and encouraged both parties to cultivate a productive dialogue going forward. #MerdianLibraryDistrcit — Ada County (@Ada_County) March 29, 2023

The Ada County Commissioners did not initiate this action but were grateful to be able to facilitate a robust discussion, as required by law. The board also noted how much they appreciated being able to hear the stories of hundreds of people. A record 800 people showed up! pic.twitter.com/WpRU0hD5z0 — Ada County (@Ada_County) March 29, 2023