Local events that will recognize, honor Memorial Day in Treasure Valley

With Memorial Day fast approaching, there is a number of events taking place in the Treasure Valley on Monday to honor those who have died while serving the U.S.

IDAHO STATE VETERANS CEMETERY

The public is invited to attend the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise.

Scheduled from 10-11 a.m., the ceremony includes a wreath presentation by multiple veteran and civic organizations, as well as participation by the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force. The keynote speaker will be Idaho National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Alice Randolph.

The cemetery, which will be closed to vehicle traffic in the morning, will be decorated with a single American flag placed at each gravesite.

Event parking will be at Optimist Park, located at the intersection of Hill and Horseshoe Bend roads. Bus transportation will be provided from there beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The ceremony is hosted by the Idaho State Division of Veterans Service.

WARHAWK FLYOVER

The Warhawk Air Museum will hold a Memorial Day flyover, stretching from Nampa, to Boise, to Meridian.

The event starts around 10:45 a.m., when four World War II fighter planes will perform several flyovers at the Warhawk.

They will then begin an 18-minute route at 10:59 a.m. at the south side of Saint Alphonsus Nampa and make their way over Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa, St. Luke’s Meridian (west side of the facility), Kleiner Park in Meridian, Saint Alphonsus Eagle (south side of the facility), Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise, St. Luke’s Boise, the Boise VA Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Park, Cloverdale Cemetery and then finish at Meridian Cemetery at 11:17 a.m.

Pilots John Maloney (flying a P-51C), Jim Thomas (P-40E), Gary Peters (P-51D) and John Hinton (P-40N) will take to the skies.

On its website, the museum said it is saluting “the service and sacrifice of our veterans and honor those who gave their life in service to our country.”

The Warhawk Air Museum will also be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food trucks will include The Rusty Dog, Big Meats BBQ and Kona Ice of Treasure Valley.

NAMPA CEREMONY

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St. N.

Todd Carlson will be the keynote speaker.

Bagpipes will be played by Lloyd Blackstone while the Legion Riders will do a Placement of Flags around the gravesite of “The Unknown.”

Troop 112 Honor Guard will conduct the Presentation of the Colors and Pledge of Allegiance while Patti Syme will sing the National Anthem.

Special musical renditions will be conducted by Obadiah Neasham while a Three Rifle Volley will be put on by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.

A Laying of the Wreath will be put forth by the American Legion Treasure Valley Riders.

MERIDIAN’S ROCK OF HONOR

The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Tribute at 11 a.m. at the Rock of Honor, a monument honoring military members and others from Meridian who have died defending the United States.

The monument is located at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave. Attendees are asked to bring folding chairs or lawn blankets because of limited seating.

The 45-minute ceremony will feature the recital of Meridian’s 62 fallen heroes, who are engraved on the Rock of Honor. Mayor Robert Simison will address the crowd, and portions of the event will be dedicated to a wreath laying, rifle salute, and the playing of Taps.

The event is being presented by Meridian’s American Legion Post 113, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4000, and the city of Meridian.

EAGLE FIELD OF HONOR

The 17th Annual Eagle Field of Honor has been up since May 20 and will remain standing until May 30 at Merrill Park. The display features hundreds of American flags atop 8-foot poles in rowed formation.

Visitors are invited to the patriotic tribute which, according to the city of Eagle, “will honor all veterans and currently-serving men and women who have served and are serving our nation to preserve our security and freedom.”

Merrill Park is located at 637 E Shore Dr.

BOISE CITY CEMETERIES

A Civil War volunteer group will conduct its annual flag-raising ceremony, eulogy, and gun salute at 11:45 a.m. at the Silent Camp in Morris Hill Cemetery, 317 N. Latah St.; and at 12:45 p.m. at Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery, 1101 Mountain Cove Road.

Visitors are also welcome to place artificial flowers, flags, fresh flowers, and wreaths graveside at Boise city cemeteries. No glass or breakable containers are allowed and all mementos must be picked up by June 5 for those who wish to recollect them, according to the city.

CALDWELL VETERANS MEMORIAL HALL

There will be an open house at the Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who attend will be able to tour the hall and learn its history, learn about various services and resources that are available for veterans and their families, and learn how to help those veterans and families.

