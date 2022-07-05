Local company announces plans to bring 4th of July parade back to Boise

The event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and didn't happen in 2021 or 2022 after its organizers announced they would no longer stage the parade.

Following a three-year hiatus, Boise's Fourth of July parade has momentum to return in 2023.

Treasure Valley-based CapEd Credit Union announced in a Tuesday press release its plans to "provide the base of financial support and help organize volunteers, supportive community members, organizations and businesses" to bring an Independence Day parade back to the City of Trees.

The parade is not an official city of Boise event and must gain city approval, CapEd's press release said.

"CapEd Credit Union embraces this opportunity to support an important community – and national – celebration. We look forward to drawing on our 86-year legacy of supporting and enhancing our community. I invite individuals and businesses to join us in organizing our community’s Fourth of July Independence Day Parade," CapEd CEO Todd Erickson said in the release. “Our organization wants to ensure that succeeding generations celebrate the memorable epoch in the history of America.”

The final monetary amount CapEd will contribute is yet to be determined, a company spokesperson said.

CapEd has and will continue to work with the parade's former organizers, David Barrett and family, as the event's plans develop, the spokesperson said.

The Barrett family organized the We The People 4th of July Liberty Day Parade for nearly two decades before stepping away from the duty last summer.

"When Todd Christensen of CapEd Credit Union contacted me to see how they could help, I knew we had found the answer to how the parade could continue in Boise in a quality fashion," David Barrett said in the release. "We are excited to be able to transition the Boise Fourth of July parade into the hands of CapEd Credit Union.”

Anyone interested in learning more, participating as a volunteer or registering an organization or business for a 2023 parade entry can visit boise4th.com.

