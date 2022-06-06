Idaho survivor of shocking crime spree to be featured in TV special

The Idaho woman who survived one of the state’s most infamous killing sprees will be featured in an upcoming television special tonight.

The Idaho woman who survived one of the state’s most infamous killing sprees will be featured in an upcoming television special.

The sixth season of “People Magazine Investigates” will debut Monday, June 6 and feature Shasta Groene, whose mother, stepfather and two brothers were killed in 2005 in North Idaho and Montana.

Groene, 25, was 8 years old when the murders took place. After her mother, stepfather and one of her brothers were killed, she and another brother, Dylan, were kidnapped and tortured before Dylan was killed in front of her. Groene endured weeks of captivity and sexual assault before she was spotted with the killer, Joseph Edward Duncan, at a restaurant in Coeur d’Alene and rescued.

Duncan died of cancer last year while on death row.

Groene now resides in the “Boise area” with her husband, Michael, and four children, according to People. A fifth child is due in August.

The TV special will chronicle Groene’s story and she “hopes it will empower other victims of violence and serve as her own catharsis.”

“You’re not your past,” Groene told People. “Every day is a new chapter.”

The two-hour special airs at 7 p.m. Mountain Time on Investigation Discovery and will stream on discovery+.

