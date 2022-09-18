Idaho Resilience Project receives $1.5 million grant

Children in Idaho are more likely to experience three or more adverse childhood experiences that can traumatize and impact them into adulthood.

The Idaho Resilience Project recently received $1.5 million from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare community grant. The grant will provide funding for IRP projects until August 2023.

“The goal of IRP, in a nutshell, is to help our state become a resilient and hopeful state,” said Jack Varin, IRP board member, in a press release. “This new grant will help IRP continue with its effort to support collaboratives in each region of the State as well as promote and fund the necessary efforts to achieve our goal.”

Compared to the national average, children in Idaho are more likely to experience three or more adverse childhood experiences that can traumatize and impact them into adulthood, the press release said. Idaho currently ranks fifth highest in the U.S. for the number of children experiencing adverse circumstances.

The IRP works to help children with these challenges by setting up regional collaboratives in each of the seven Idaho health districts.

The IRP has worked with Idaho Public Television, creating a documentary called ‘Resilient Idaho: Hope Lives Here,’ and a series called ‘Raising Resilient Kids: Mental Health Matters.’

