Idaho National Guard ends second mission at Primary Health clinics

The National Guard helped administer 37,000 coronavirus tests and over 45,000 coronavirus vaccines.

IDAHO, USA — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

The Idaho National Guard ended its second mission at Primary Health clinics on Friday, where they were assisting with facilitating COVID tests and vaccines.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little called upon the National Guard in September in response to a fourth COVID-19 wave, according to a press release.

The National Guard helped administer 37,000 coronavirus tests and over 45,000 coronavirus vaccines.

“We could not have tested and vaccinated so many patients without the assistance of the National Guard,” said Dr. David Peterman, Primary Health CEO.

“They were incredibly professional and supportive, and their presence was appreciated by both our patients and staff. Our staff has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and seeing the Guard show up every day had a significant positive impact,” Peterman said, and thanked Little for his role in dispatching the Guard.

The COVID vaccine is now available for patients ages 5 and up at Primary Health clinics across the Treasure Valley.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Read more at IdahoPress.com

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus