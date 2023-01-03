2023 Lookahead: Idaho leaders look ahead to issues and opportunities in new year

A 40% increase in rent in two years. Elections. Book bans. Abortion bans. Lawsuits. Shootings. Stolen and vandalized pride flags.

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

A 40% increase in rent in two years. Elections. Book bans. Abortion bans. Lawsuits. Shootings. Stolen and vandalized pride flags.

The past year in the Treasure Valley was far from boring.

With the new year officially here, the Idaho Press asked several local leaders to articulate what the biggest issues facing the region are. Though their responses are independent from each other, they addressed similar concerns: growth, affordable housing, transportation, and education.

Here are what they are anticipating as the main topics of interest in 2023:

“Our wellbeing and the future depend, in part, upon our capacity to truly listen to one another. In partnership with philanthropist Greg Carr and Idaho Public Television, Boise State recently presented our first Idaho Listens event, a powerful opportunity for audiences to encounter speakers from very different backgrounds, occupations and experiences; people who spoke to their deep values, sharing the ways that those values impacted their thinking around critical issues. It was, for so many of us, a hopeful landmark experience. Our Institute for Advancing American Values will support the critical work of listening and learning, of mutual respect and engagement, of envisioning a future together, as Americans have done for over two hundred years.”

“Our citizens continue to identify transportation as the top issue in Meridian, something that has remained consistent in all of our City surveys, and I believe it remains the number one issue facing our growing region. We have seen significant investment for improvements such as new and widened roads and intersections. These improvements will help ensure that the commuting public, commerce, emergency responders and others are able to move throughout our region quickly, efficiently, and safely. This investment is a good start and more needs to be done to address north-south barriers, such as building the Linder Road Overpass and finding a viable, cost-effective way to move people east and west in the Treasure Valley.”

Robert Simison, Meridian mayor

“Growth, and the challenges associated with rapid growth over the last few years, is easily the number one concern for our area. The escalated growth has contributed to traffic congestion, lack of access to attainable housing, loss of agricultural land, and concerns over public safety, school funding and quality of life. The rise in home values, which has led to a lack of predictability in property taxes, has also been a significant concern to our citizens. Through our local transportation agency (COMPASS), Valley Regional Transit (VRT) and the regional collaboration of our mayors and county commissioners (Treasure Valley Partnership), conversations are taking place and solutions are continually being explored. I personally believe the preservation of our agricultural land should be a high priority.”

Debbie Kling, Nampa mayor

“I’d say there are two significant issues facing our region from a law enforcement perspective. The first is the continued rise of illegal narcotics, particularly the increase of deadly fentanyl on our streets. We see it in counterfeit pills, powder form, and laced with other drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, or heroin, often unbeknownst to the user. It is a highly deadly substance, so we must continue to educate the public and remain vigilant in our enforcement efforts. The second—and equally important issue—is the crisis facing law enforcement in Idaho and nationwide when it comes to hiring and retaining qualified employees. We must continue to invest in public safety at all levels of government.”

Kieran Donahue, Canyon County sheriff

“The number one issue facing our region is the rise in extremism that uses misinformation, intimidation, and threat of, or actual violence to create a climate of fear for many people in our communities. We all deserve to feel safe and welcome where we live, regardless of our faith, country of origin, gender identity, race, ability, or the books we read. It is both our collective and individual responsibility to promote respect for human dignity and the richness of diverse communities by cultivating a practice of being ‘upstanders’ to push back against discrimination and injustice. Idaho is too great for hate!”

Christina Bruce-Bennion, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights executive director

“Unprecedented growth caused rent in Idaho to increase by over 40% in two years. Half of Idaho renters are living paycheck to paycheck. Growth has also strained Idaho’s schools, child care providers, roads, and hospitals—creating new challenges for Idaho’s working families.

"We must address the needs spurred by growth to prevent more expensive problems from occurring down the road. For example, coming up with solutions and investments to meet current demand for affordable housing and services will allow us to avoid paying for unprecedented levels of homelessness later. Our biggest challenge will be staying focused on the real issues and getting investments made where they are needed at this time of change for our state.”

Ali Rabe, Jesse Tree executive director

“As Downtown Boise looks towards 2023, we are prepared for growth. Our downtown, no different from our region, is gaining many new residents and visitors and becoming easier to traverse with numerous building and streetscape projects. While we know that the most resilient city centers hold an outsized number of residents, this growth is not without its difficulties. Forward-thinking enthusiasm is somewhat squelched with the immediate construction crush impacting our businesses—and downtown is heavily run by your neighbors. Downtown Boise holds over 140 retail stores of which around 96% are small, locally owned shops. We hope that downtown patrons take the opportunity to watch the heart of their city grow and enthusiastically support our community as we grow.”

Jennifer Hensley, Downtown Boise executive director

“Preparing students for and during their academic experience must be a priority. Technical education must be elevated to the same level of academic importance so students have the opportunity to choose careers that match their interests, goals and abilities.

"Literacy must also be a priority. We’ve made progress on reading, but there’s room for more. I’m focused on the science of reading and assisting our districts in implementing programs and teacher training based in the science of reading.

"Math fundamentals must also be a point of emphasis. Early literacy and math can share the stage as primary targets of attention, resources, and support.

"School safety is another priority, and this must include attention to student behavioral health and providing educators with the appropriate classroom tools.

"The alignment of the State Department of Education and the State Board of Education is key. It’s imperative that these agencies work closely with one another so local districts see the state as a reliable and consistent partner.

"There’s also a renewed energy around opportunities for students, parents, educators and communities. I believe new educational leadership is sparking interest and hope that we can be creative and transformative in providing a relevant and meaningful experience for Idaho students.”

Debbie Critchfield, Idaho state superintendent of public instruction-elect

“Idaho’s economy is the strongest in the nation, and we lead in national rankings for economic momentum, budget stability, and good government. Governor Little is focused on keeping our state on this incredible trajectory by staying the course and putting Idaho first. Governor Little’s top priority since day one as Idaho’s governor has been education. The main issue facing Idaho employers is the availability of skilled workers, and Governor Little has said it is both the constitutional and moral obligation of state leaders to support education so we can prepare our students for eventual careers and lifelong learning. In the year 2023, Governor Little will continue his push to make education a priority while advancing the state’s progress in providing Idahoans historic tax relief and making unprecedented investments in infrastructure to keep up with growth and maintain our high quality of life.”

Madison Hardy, press secretary for Gov. Brad Little

Watch more Idaho politics: