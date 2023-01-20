Capitol press conference hailed Roe v. Wade, railed against Idaho's trigger law

Speakers railed about the impacts of Idaho’s abortion bans and talked about what the future of reproductive health in Idaho might look like.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

In recognition of the Supreme Court ruling making Roe v. Wade the law of the land 50 years ago on Jan. 22, 1973, members of Planned Parenthood, Legal Voice and ACLU, along with some Democratic lawmakers held a press conference at the capitol on Friday at noon.

They also gathered to voice dissent about the ripping away of Roe v. Wade in 2022. When the trigger law went into effect in Idaho on Aug. 2022, nearly all cases of abortion were banned.

About 60 people attended Friday’s press conference. Speakers railed about the impacts of Idaho’s abortion bans and talked about what the future of reproductive health in Idaho might look like.

Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, with Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said that it is “disgusting how easy it is for our lawmakers to make these decisions,” and that “this is happening right now in the chambers of our capitol.”

Sen. Melissa Wintrow spoke without notes saying, “I want to speak from the bottom of my heart.” Wintrow talked about speaking this week with a Republican lawmaker. She asked the lawmaker if he thought it was right making a 13 year old raped by a family member or stranger, see the pregnancy “to fruition.”

The lawmaker’s response, Wintrow said, was that “it would be an opportunity.” Press conference attendees gasped audibly.

One of the attendees was Michal Voloshen from Boise who said she was a member of the National Organization for Women. She said she was there “for the future of my granddaughters.” She said she is worried “legislators are making rules that doctors should be making.” Debbie Mallis with Interfaith Equality Coalition, a group of local faith leaders, was also at the press conference. She said the IEC was founded to support LGBTQ initiatives in 2013. Now, the organization embraces a number of issues concerning equality.

“It’s about equality and freedom,” Mallis said, explaining why she was at the event.

Daryl Blanksma, also with the coalition, is pastor at Whitney United Methodist Church. He said his reason for attending was about providing health care for all.

“I think that abortion is health care, and we all have a right to healthcare, and we all have the right to decide what happens to our bodies,” he said.

At the end of the press conference, which was about 45 minutes long, Sen. Wintrow called on attendees to keep working to reinstate Roe v. Wade and to never give up.

“We must stay together as we move forward,” Wintrow said. “Do I hear an Amen?”

The crowd responded loudly: “Amen.”

“We’re not done,” said Wintrow. “Fight on.”

There are other events planned for this weekend’s anniversary.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Idaho Right to Life organization is holding a March for Life event commemorating the abolishment of Roe v. Wade. The group will gather at Julia Davis Park in Boise, then march up Capitol Boulevard to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol. For more information go to the website: rtli.org/march-for-life.html.

At 1:15 p.m. Saturday, the Idaho Abortion Rights organization is hosting a counter-protest slated to take place at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park. To get more information about this go to: idahoabortionrights.com.

This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press, read more on IdahoPress.com.

Watch more Local News: