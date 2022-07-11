Goo Goo Dolls kicking off their tour at Ford Idaho Amphitheater

By the time the tour begins, the Goo Goo Dolls’ loyal fanbase will have had a couple weeks to embrace the new song that they will be hearing from the stage.

NAMPA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

Kicking off with a ringing, driving guitar, the newly released single “Yeah, I Like You” revs up scrappy rock ‘n’ roll, skewering meaningless internet and social media celebrity culture with its big choruses and pop hooks.

Welcome to the Goo Goo Dolls in the second decade of the 21st century.

“That song’s a lot of fun,” said singer/songwriter/guitarist John Rzeznik in a late-June phone interview. “What I love about that song is it really is a satirical kind of commentary on fame in the year 2022. I’m sitting around going ‘Who are these people? What are they famous for?’ You used to have to do something to be famous ... some of it is my age and some of it is the absurdity of social media. There’s a girl eating noodles. I eat noodles, why aren’t I famous? Everything is so weirdly random”

“Yeah, I Like You” and the rest of “Chaos in Bloom,’’ the album the band will release on Aug. 12, was recorded last summer, when the band decamped to Woodstock, N.Y., living in a house with a studio on the property.

The long-running alt rock band’s 13th album, “Chaos in Bloom” marks the first time Rzeznik has produced one of the band’s albums. He aimed to bring together vintage and contemporary sounds — and to capture the Goo Goo Dolls at their best.

“I wanted the album to have more of a live feel to it,” Rzeznik said. “A couple songs, I used drum machines and synthesizers. That’s a different kind of process. For the rock songs, it was live. The live versions of the songs, to me, always came across better than the studio versions.

“We would do 30 takes of a song. It was interesting. We tried to mix a lot of old techniques with new stuff. We recorded to tape, tried to limit the number of tracks,” he said. “The power of a microphone up to a guitar amp, how do you do that? That just isn’t done today. I wanted it to sound like something that could have been made in the ‘70s, the ‘90s, or today.”

Rzeznik did all the production, up to a point. Then he brought in Gregg Wattenberg to help finish the record.

“I felt like I couldn’t take these songs any further,” he said. “I stepped up in front of the mic and I was going to produce my own vocals. Then I went ‘I don’t know how to do this.’”

Rzeznik, bassist Robby Tacak and the rest of the band were set to rehearse “Yeah, I Like

You,” later on the day of this interview, getting the new song ready for its live debut.

“Once it’s out for a few days, people will learn it,” Rzeznik said. “We have such a large body of work behind us. You have to play a lot of those songs for people. I love doing that. I like entertaining people. I really do.”

