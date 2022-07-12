Former Rep. Hy Kloc dies at 75

Kloc, a Holocaust survivor and outspoken advocate of education, human rights, and animals, served three terms in the Idaho House.

BOISE, Idaho —

Former Idaho state Rep. Hy Kloc, D-Boise, has died of a heart attack at the age of 75.

Kloc, a Holocaust survivor and outspoken advocate of education, human rights, and animals, served three terms in the Idaho House, and also was an elected member of the Greater Boise Auditorium Board and served as board president of the Idaho Humane Society.

Kloc was born in a displaced persons camp in Essen, Germany, in 1947 to two Polish Holocaust survivors. He shared his story with the Idaho House while he served in the Legislature, and in recent years has spoken out against Holocaust denial.

He had a long media career before he ran for public office, including serving as development director for Boise State Public Radio, the work that brought him to Boise in 2001.

Kloc and his wife, Joan, were devoted dog lovers, and he was a vocal champion for the humane treatment of animals. Kloc led the successful effort to establish Idaho’s “Pet Friendly” special license in 2019, which has raised more than $100,000 to help cover spay and neuter costs for the dogs and cats of low-income Idahoans.

Kloc died on Tuesday night at Saint Alphonsus Hospital after suffering an unexpected heart attack. The Idaho House and Senate Democratic caucuses, in a statement, said, “We ask that any donations in honor of the remarkable Hy Kloc be made to the Idaho Humane Society. Each time you see a Pet-Friendly license plate, thank Hy, and hug your loved ones and your pets a little closer in his memory."

This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press, read more on IdahoPress.com.

