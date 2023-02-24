Lisa Sánchez spending complied with law, Ada County says

The Ada County Clerk has determined former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez’s campaign spending complied with Idaho law.

Sánchez and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which filed the initial complaint, were notified on Feb. 22, according to letters provided by Ada County.

“I appreciate the work of the Ada County Elections office and I am pleased that they have confirmed that my campaign expenditures comply with Idaho law,” Sánchez said. “I am committed to transparency as I do the work I love in serving the people of Boise.”

Her campaign-fund spending initially raised questions because she spent $14,665 in campaign funds in a non-election year. No other Boise City Councilmember spent more than $3,400.

She had also labeled her Idaho Press subscription as “ads,” which she later changed in an amended report.

Her expenses could raise some questions for citizens, Jaclyn Kettler, Boise State University political scientist, said at the time, but there also could be explanations for them.

“Campaigning might start being kind of a full-time job in some ways,” Kettler previously told the Idaho Press. “We may see if a candidate feels particularly concerned or electorally threatened, that they might be much more active than other candidates.”

Sánchez, who inadvertently vacated her council seat earlier this year after moving out of her district, has reapplied for her seat. She also hired a former U.S. attorney to ask for her seat back, as previously reported.

