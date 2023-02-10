Former Boise councilmember Sanchez amends report on 2022 use of campaign funds

A review of former Councilmember Lisa Sánchez’s amended report by the Idaho Press found no changes to the total amount she spent in campaign funds last year.

Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez amended her 2022 annual report this week, after questions about her campaign finances arose.

It appears the only change in the amended report is labeling her Idaho Press subscription as "operations" instead of "ads." Sánchez initially reported spending $222 in ads in the Idaho Press. A review of Idaho Press records showed that she appears to be spending the money on her subscription. Sánchez has not paid for an ad in the Idaho Press since October 2021.

A review of the amended report by the Idaho Press found no changes to the total amount she spent on campaign funds last year — $14,665.

"Our campaign makes every effort to provide complete and accurate information regarding my campaign contributions and expenditures," Sánchez wrote in a text to the Idaho Press. "We have met every reporting deadline. When we learn that it is necessary, we amend our reports to make them as accurate as possible, and we will continue to do so."

Last week, multiple outlets, including the Idaho Press, reported on Sánchez's campaign spending in 2022. She spent over $14,000 in a non-election year, over a quarter of it on food. None of the other Boise City Councilmembers spent more than $3,400.

“I’m the only renter on the Boise City Council and I am far from wealthy,” Sánchez previously said in a text to the Idaho Press. “My contributors know this and have supported my ability to produce results as a council member.”

This week, she also filed a January 2023 report, which showed expenses at Squarespace, Idaho Central Credit Union, Starbucks, Tupelo Honey, Vantiv, and a payment of $477.92 to her post office box.

