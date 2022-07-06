First probable case of monkeypox in Idaho identified

Health officials have identified the first probable monkeypox case in Idaho, the Idaho Division of Public Health and Central District Health announced Wednesday.

The individual lives in the Central District Health region, which encompasses Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. The patient is recovering and likely was infected during travel to a country experiencing an outbreak, according to a press release.

“This is a virus that does not naturally occur in the United States,” Central District Health Staff Epidemiologist Victoria O’Dell said in the release. “The cases we have seen in the U.S. and the one possible case in Idaho have been associated with international travel or importing animals from areas where the disease is more common.”

Monkeypox usually causes a mild illness, but antivirals are available for patients who may have severe disease or complications, the release said.

Some people will have flu-like symptoms — such as a fever, body aches, and chills — and may have swollen lymph nodes in the days before a rash appears, the release said. The rash may start on any body part as small, red spots. They can become firm and circular with a defined border, and may become pus-filled with an indentation in the middle. Someone with monkeypox is contagious from the time their symptoms begin until all lesions have healed and fresh skin has formed.

People who get infected should isolate until their lesions heal, according to the release.

Over 500 people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the United States, though none have died.

The disease is contagious and spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids, the release said, but can also spread through respiratory droplets during prolonged contact.

People can wash their hands, especially after contact with possibly infected people or animals, limit direct contact with anyone with a new rash, avoid contact with animals or animal products from central and west Africa and isolate from others if they have a new rash.

“We are reminding people to look out for new spots, ulcers, or blisters on any part of their body,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director and state epidemiologist. “If anyone suspects they might have monkeypox, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact their health care provider as soon as possible — although please phone ahead before going in person.”

