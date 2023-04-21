'Life done right': Eagle mayor discusses growth in state of the city address

In a valley experiencing unprecedented growth, the city of Eagle is dedicated to a small-town feel.

“Together, we make Eagle a place where life is done right,” Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce said.

In his state of the city speech Wednesday, Pierce addressed the annexation of Avimor, growth and volunteer work. It was Eagle’s first state of the city address since 2020.

“While some people think that Eagle should just build a wall and not allow any more growth, we cannot ignore what is happening around us,” Pierce said. “By actively engaging in the process, we ensure the growth preserves our values, small-town charm and open space in the foothills.”

The benefits of annexing Avimor largely outweigh the challenges, Pierce said.

“We get to control how this land is developed,” Pierce said.

Eagle annexed Avimor at just one home for every 2 acres. Annexing Avimor also provides Eagle with 10,000 acres of open space. By annexing Avimor, Eagle has “ensured” the land will be under public ownership.

Before the annexation, Eagle signed a water agreement with Avimor, making sure that whether or not they were annexed into the city, they would be required to use water from the foothills wells for future development. Pierce considers this to be one of the most important accomplishments related to water in recent years.

Growth

“Even though the greater Treasure Valley has seen unprecedented growth in the past three years, because of Eagle standards and designs, our growth has been much less than the communities around us,” Pierce said. “Residential growth is slowing and commercial is growing; that is a good thing.”

Compared with last year, Eagle has had a 25% increase in commercial permits, Pierce said. Several new businesses have come to Eagle, increasing local jobs. Among those businesses is Pet IQ, which brought 250 jobs to Eagle. Small businesses like Idaho Soap Company and Balmshot have also recently opened in Eagle.

Other businesses with plans to build in Eagle include Coa Del Mar, Money Metals Exchange and Gem State Brewing. Residence Inn by Marriott will be opening in 2024 between Albertsons and Crunch Fitness.

Eagle’s growth is not limited to businesses and residents: it’s also in sports teams, parks and the city library.

Eagle Parks and Recreation soccer teams have gone from being 100 players a few years ago to 700 players this year. The basketball program went from 200 players in 2021 to 500 players this year, with nearly 90 volunteer coaches.

The city will continue overseeing the senior center activity offers through its recreation department, and is looking to add more recreation programs for seniors.

Eagle changed to Hardin Sanitation trash services last year, resulting in savings for over 60% of residents. According to Pierce, a majority of residents were supplementing each other’s trash service. Hardin changed out 26,000 trash containers in over 14,000 city locations.

Message to Eagle business owners: Pierce urged business owners in Eagle to fill out an online form that is submitted to the Eagle Police Department, to help first responders know the quickest access points to buildings, and have a list of emergency contacts.

Eagle’s public library has started the certification process to become the first family library in Idaho. The library has also grown; its circulation is on target to be 675,000 items in 2023 — its highest ever.

Eagle Road Ped/Bike Bridge will be completed next month, after over a year in construction.

“This project is a shining example of what can happen when federal, state and local agencies work together,” Pierce said.

The bridge connects existing sidewalks on the west side of Eagle Road and the greenbelt trails on the north and south channel of the river.

“Eagle will never be able to be what it once was, but it can always be the gem of the Treasure Valley, and that guides every decision I make as mayor,” Pierce said.

When Pierce and his family moved to Eagle in 2003, the thing they loved about the city was its small-town charm — something that many residents are concerned about going away, particularly with the recent annexation of Avimor and the growth all around the Treasure Valley.

To help preserve the “small-town charm” of Eagle, a trolley has been purchased to honor the city’s past and provide additional transportation for Eagle events.

The trolley will make its debut in late spring.

Volunteer work

During his time in office, Pierce created a mayor interfaith group that includes local churches and nonprofits. Together, they discuss current needs and service opportunities in Eagle, and discuss emergency management situations.

“Our community is generous,” Pierce said. “As a city we now provide a service opportunity at all of our signature events so that people who want to do some good while they’re gathering with friends and having fun.”

One example of the city’s generosity is last year’s Harvest Fest, which had a 100% cost recovery thanks to volunteers and donations. That has never happened before, Pierce said.

“A great city is made of great individuals who give their time and heart to help others,” Pierce said. “Eagle is made up of such generous individuals.”

