Day 3: GOP platform focuses on abortion restriction, primary elections

Key changes to the platform included calling all abortion murder, criminalizing abortion and excluding exemptions for pregnancies resulting from rape and incest.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

Idaho Public Television reporter Ruth Brown wraps up the platform changes and resolutions that Idaho Republicans approved today on the third day of their three-day state party convention in Twin Falls. Brown reports that delegates debated multiple proposed resolutions and platform changes, most of which passed.

Key changes to the platform included calling all abortion murder, criminalizing abortion and excluding exemptions for pregnancies resulting from rape and incest. The platform does not include an exemption allowing abortion if the life of the mother is in lethal danger; a proposal to add that to the existing platform failed.

Delegates approved 13 resolutions on Saturday, and brought one resolution back from the dead after the announcement of Tom Luna’s loss as chairman of the party.

Every incumbent member of party leadership lost reelection on Saturday.

A resolution regarding the lawsuit filed against Bonneville County Central Committee by then-chair Tom Luna failed to make it out of the Resolutions Committee in a tie vote.

But after the announcement of Rep. Dorothy Moon’s win as the new chair, central committee chair Mark Fuller asked the delegates to bring the resolution back. Delegates agreed and passed it..

That resolution states “Chairman Luna or his successor shall immediately dismiss the litigation in Ada County … filed by Chairman Luna and the Idaho State Republican Party against Bonneville County Central Committee and Executive Committee, with prejudice.”

Luna filed the lawsuit in his capacity as chairman, against Bonneville County Republican Central Committee for making what he characterized as unauthorized donations to non-county level candidates. The May lawsuit called it a “blatant disregard” for statutory obligations.

Other resolutions that passed were similar to platform changes and addressed crossover voting in the primary election.

Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, requested a minority report. During his debate, Thayn voiced concerns about the messaging, telling delegates the message looked like “we are more interested in keeping people out of the party,” and that wasn’t his goal.

Another successful resolution sponsored by Moon states the Republican Party supports partisan elections in all races, except for judicial elections. A proposed resolution rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential election didn't make it out of committee.

You can read Brown's full report here at the Idaho Reports blog.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Read more at IdahoPress.com

Watch more Local News: