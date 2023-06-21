Idaho man who died after being assaulted in prison identified by coroner's office

The 26-year-old man who was violently assaulted at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution and later died has been identified by the Ada County Coroner's Office.

The man who was violently assaulted at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution and later died has been identified by the Ada County Coroner's Office.

Junior Garcia, 26, died Sunday evening of blunt force head trauma, the coroner's report said. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Garcia was attacked by two other residents on Wednesday, June 14, the Idaho Department of Correction said, and later died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

A Department of Correction spokesperson confirmed that Garcia was the man who was assaulted, and added that the names of the other residents involved will be released if criminal charges are filed.

The 535-bed correctional facility is located south of Boise and east of Kuna in Ada County.

