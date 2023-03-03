Channel improvement along the Boise River to assist with trout spawning efforts

An effort to increase rainbow and brown trout in the Boise River is underway thanks to volunteers with Boise Valley Fly Fishers and Flood District No. 10.

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

The two entities are in the midst of enhancing a side channel on the Boise River between Garden City and Eagle as a safe haven where trout can spawn and continue to populate the popular recreation area.

If successful, more channel work on the river could take place to help with the initiative.

“We’re trying to keep the reputation of the Boise River being a Blue Ribbon Fishery and a Blue Ribbon River for the folks that are here,” said Mike Dimmick, district manager for Flood District No. 10.

Already, recent trout fry surveys by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game shows the fish-enhancement work is yielding results, according to a news release from Boise Valley Fly Fishers. Fish and Game found more trout fry in the new dry creek side-channel — about 85 brown and rainbow trout fry — than any other surveyed location in the river.

Other river areas surveyed featured about 20 trout fry in those locations.

Establishing a quality channel revolves around habitat and water flow, Dimmick said.

From a habitat standpoint, gravel has been placed which assists in the fish’s spawning efforts. Additionally, woody materials such as sticks, branches and tree stumps have been placed. Those provide shelter and protection for young fish during the first few months of their lives.

In terms of water flow, a path has been cleared from the main portion of the river into the channel, allowing fish to make their way into a safe harbor.

Rainbow trout will predominantly spawn in the area starting in April and May, Dimmick said.

Brown trout’s primary spawning season begins in November.

“Fishing is extremely important in Idaho and nationally it’s the third-most popular outdoor activity,” said Troy Pearse, conservation director with Boise Valley Fly Fishers. “The Boise River in town is known as a good destination place to fish. Our people care about it.”

Dimmick and Pearse credited a number of entities for coming together to assist with the channel project, from the Flood Control District and Boise Valley Fly Fishers, to Fish and Game, BioAnalysts and Sun Roc.

“They all want to do the right thing for the river,” Pearse said.

