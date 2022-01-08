Canyon County police departments highlight 2022 plans

Canyon County police departments have a number of goals for 2022 to improve their offices and foster better relationships within the community.

Canyon County police departments have a number of goals for 2022 to improve their offices and foster better relationships within the community.

Each agency has goals that specifically relate to the community in its area based on what officers have seen in past years.

The Nampa Police Department is focused on mental health awareness this year. It would like to do more when it comes to the community’s discussion surrounding suicide awareness, said department spokeswoman Carmen Boeger.

Nampa Police Capt. Brad Daniels said that the department would like to get people help before they are in crisis. The options for law enforcement become limited once someone is in a mental health crisis, he said.

“If we can help direct community members to the resources they need before they are in a position where emergency assistance is required, that is a win for everyone. Our hope is for Nampa to know there is help out there and to seek it before a crisis occurs,” Daniels said.

Additionally, the department will be extensively promoting its “response plan,” which is a guide to help identify what calls the Nampa Police Department should and should not be responding to due to increasing calls for service. The plan was revised in 2020 to recommend that patrols do not respond to calls such as for beyond-control juveniles, thefts from vehicles that aren’t in progress, and lost property; these kinds of calls may be reported online.

The Caldwell Police Department is putting an emphasis on community policing this year, said Caldwell communications specialist Bianca Stevenson.

Community policing means engaging more with the community members, fostering trust, and focusing on developing better relationships between residents and the police department.

“This means they go out and make sure they make connections with those in the community and build on already great relationships they have,” she said of officers within the department.

Additionally, Caldwell Police is determined to keep up with the growth that is occurring within the city. The growth can create more calls for service and keep officers active, Stevenson said.

