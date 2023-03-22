Boise State University selected to host traveling Holocaust exhibit

Boise State University’s Albertsons Library is one of 50 nationwide libraries selected to host a traveling exhibit called Americans and the Holocaust.

Boise State University’s Albertsons Library is one of 50 nationwide libraries selected to host a traveling exhibit called Americans and the Holocaust, according to a news release from BSU. The exhibit is an educational initiative from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and the American Library Association.

The traveling exhibit is set to open for the public on March 22 and will remain open until April 26.

According to the news release, the exhibit is based on extensive research into how much Americans knew about Nazi persecution and murder of Jews and provides a look into the motives, fears and pressures that shaped America’s response to Nazism, genocide and war during the 1930s and 1940s. It explores how the Great Depression, xenophobia, racism, isolationism and antisemitism influenced the American government’s decisions, and ultimately how people responded to Nazism.

”We invite the community to explore it, and we’re excited to partner with local organizations for additional programming,” Albertsons Library Dean Tod Colegrove said. “The exhibition will challenge visitors to not only ask ‘what would I have done?’ but also, ‘what will I do?’”

Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president, will open the exhibit during a public reception on March 27 from 5-7 p.m. Make reservations to visit the exhibit at boisestate.edu/library/americans-and-the-holocaust.

Albertsons Library is located on the campus of Boise State University at 1865 W Cesar Chavez Lane.

