Serving up innovation: Boise State gets $16.1 million to help school districts source local food

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Boise State University $16.1 million to develop ways for school districts to source more local food.

The grant, awarded to the university’s Center for School and Community Partnerships, is the largest single sponsored project award in the university’s history, according to a press release from the university. The university is one of four that is receiving the funding to work on the School Food Systems Transformation Challenge Sub-Grants Initiative.

“Our faculty are conducting work that matters to Idaho and the world,” Boise State President Marlene Tromp said in the news release. “This project will benefit children, families, and communities across the country, as well as important industries.”

The grant will support the work of Project SCALES (Supporting Community Agriculture and Local Education Systems), a subgrant program focused at improving school nutrition.

The goal of Project SCALES is “to catalyze locally developed innovations and partnerships that ensure a resilient and equitable food system across the nation.”

Lindsey Turner, who directs the university’s Center for School and Community Partnerships, will lead the work. Turner’s studies include “implementation science,” or the study of how to accelerate the use of best practices.

Turner said school nutrition has been her passion for more than 20 years. During the pandemic, school nutrition directors worked to address hunger in innovative ways and were most successful when they had the flexibility and support to innovate, as well as resources, the release said.

“Learning from that work, this initiative will provide both support and flexibility to districts as they find innovative ways to partner with growers and producers to keep students well-nourished,” Turner said in the release.

Turner’s proposed project will give funding and technical assistance to 70 school districts across the country. The first cohort of 35 school districts will be from rural areas, while the second cohort of 35 school districts will be from rural, suburban, or urban areas. Project SCALES staff will assess the districts’ progress on outcomes, such as the amount of local food used in school meals, and the effect of the projects on local partners and suppliers, the release said.

“With this project, Dr. Turner and her team will be doing crucial work to improve nutrition security, which will help students and schools, and will serve as an example for the rest of the country,” said James Satterfield, dean of the College of Education.

