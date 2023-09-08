'Just people': Boise Kitchen Collective shares food with any and all who come

The collective gives warm, home-cooked meals to anyone, whether homeless, unemployed or just hungry.

Bouncing from one conversation to the next, Mary Beth Kennedy moved nonstop Wednesday afternoon at the Rhodes Skate Park, talking to people in line. Dozens of community members were waiting for their weekly warm meal from the Boise Kitchen Collective.

The collective distributes warm home-cooked meals every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. off of 16th and Front streets, the organization's website states. Whether homeless, unemployed or just hungry, anyone can come grab a hot meal.

Kennedy has participated in the collective’s Wednesday meals for over a year. She was previously homeless for over a decade and jailed for meth charges. It wasn’t till she found support at the Interfaith Sanctuary that she got clean.

Sober for over two years now, she has her own apartment and dog. Kennedy is now studying psychology, an accomplishment she’s proud of.

“I was one of the lucky ones,” Kennedy said.

Despite her previous struggles, Kennedy attended Wednesday’s meal not to get food, but simply to take part.

"I'd rather help than be a bystander,” she said. “Whether I eat or not.”

Many of the participants struggle with homelessness and food insecurity. Rather than emphasize the separation of volunteers and those in need, the collective aims to blur the line.

As a collective, members clarified that there was no hierarchy or titles – just people.

“It’s not that fine of a line,” member Tahirih Cahill said.

Cahill has been a member of the collective for over a year, originally starting off as a meal maker.

One day, a member asked her to stay and help hand out food. Since then, Cahill has been a consistent participant, taking on work to get the collective more organized.

September marks one and a half years of Wednesday meals, according to Cahill.

Some of the attendees’ favorite foods have been fresh salads and fruit, Kennedy said, things that the community members don’t get often.

Besides sharing food, Kennedy described the collective as a group that goes beyond the kitchen. She recalled a time when the collective helped someone get their dog out of the pound, resulting in a tearful reunion.

“They’re a bunch of awesome people,” Kennedy said.

Each meal maker brings seven to 10 portions, dropping the food off from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Meal makers are not expected to stay and serve, Cahill said. The collective also accepts non-perishable foods and can accommodate other drop-off times.

Jackie Phillips has been a meal maker for over a year, dropping off meals and produce from her backyard garden. It has been a way for her to find like-minded people and build connections.

“It makes you more incentivized to do what you can,” Phillips said. “You don’t want to let people down.”

The collective provides 50 to 70 hot meals each week, with cold foods and snacks to accompany. It takes a few volunteers each week to receive food from meal makers and hand it out at the corner of the skatepark.

Other supplies like hand warmers and electrolyte packs are sometimes available. The collective has previously collaborated with other organizations like the Idaho Harm Reduction Project and Idaho Period Project to provide additional resources.

Learning from the collective, Cahill asked the community to “put some of their fears and presumptions aside,” and question stigmas surrounding homelessness instead.

“If you didn’t have four walls to do it in, it would be illegal,” Cahill said regarding drug use and alcohol.

Rather than speaking for the homeless or marginalized, Cahill wanted people to listen to them directly.

“Tell their story,” Cahill said. “Center it around their perspective.”

Michael Young has lived on the streets for two years and has tried, unsuccessfully, to obtain a Social Security card.

“Everything’s a struggle, to get resources,” Young said.

By simply existing as a homeless person in Boise’s downtown, Young said the unhoused community faces social stigma. As it rained Wednesday afternoon, Young said they would want to set up tents for the night, but would then risk being fined by police. The alternative was to sleep in the rain.

“It’s a Catch-22," Young said.

This follows the case of Martin v. Boise where the city was sued for issuing citations to people for sleeping outside. The ruling determined that people cannot be cited or arrested for sleeping outdoors when no shelter is available.

A sentiment Young and Kennedy shared was the hope that people would try and help first, rather than call the police.

“They look at us and they judge us,” Young said about the police.

Young commended the collective on its quality work. He said that often, with alleged support, “the hands offered are empty.”

Those interested in the Boise Kitchen Collective can visit its website or Instagram.

This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press, read more on IdahoPress.com.

