Boise city leaders look to regulate long-standing downtown street cruise

The cruise is a popular event at which people drive loud high-performance vehicles through downtown Boise in front of gatherings, businesses and apartment complexes.

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

The Boise Police Department, Downtown Boise Association and Boise City Councilmember Holli Woodings are looking to crack down on one of the city’s long-standing traditions – the street cruise, which circles a primary portion of downtown typically on Friday and Saturday evenings.

According to an email from Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Jenn Hensley to residents who live near Idaho and 14th streets, Boise police executed a meter hooding effort to break “gathering patterns” pertaining to the cruise last weekend.

This weekend, BPD is hooding parking meters in the area near Idaho Street from 13th to 14th streets, 14th Street from Idaho to Main streets, and Main from 14th to 13th streets, according to the email.

Hensley’s email also said there will be a town hall meeting to discuss the issue on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at Boise Centre. A BPD neighborhood contact officer and city council representative along with other policy makers will be in attendance, the email said.

When contacted by phone on Friday, Woodings said that downtown businesses are becoming increasingly concerned with the cruise. She added that it also is a noise and safety concern.

The cruise is a popular event at which people drive loud high-performance vehicles through downtown in front of gatherings, spectators, businesses and apartment complexes. It can stretch from Fifth to 14th streets to the east and west and Main to Idaho streets to the south and north.

“It’s been incredibly disruptive to downtown businesses,” Woodings said. “We’ve done so much work to build this wonderful, vibrant downtown with these thriving businesses that are the backbone of our downtown.”

Woodings acknowledged the tradition of the cruise, but also pointed out that Boise has changed a lot over the years.

“Boise is a city now,” she said. “We have a lot more users than folks just cruising downtown.”

Aside from the town hall, Woodings said that Boise city council will host a work session in September to continue discussing the issue and find a resolution.

Hensley and the Boise Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press, read more on IdahoPress.com.

Watch more Local News: