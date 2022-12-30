Bogus Basin invites skiers to celebrate Jan. 1 on the mountain

Bogus Basin is inviting Boiseans up to the mountain on Sunday to kick off 2023 with skiing, fireworks, hot chocolate and cookies, a torchlight parade and more.

As Boise’s prized nonprofit ski resort, Bogus Basin, marks its 80th anniversary this year, it’s inviting Boiseans up to the mountain on Sunday to kick off 2023 with skiing, fireworks, hot chocolate and cookies, a torchlight parade and more.

It’s part of an array of events marking the anniversary, and the community-owned ski area has come a long way since it opened in 1942 with a single 500-foot rope tow, a dedicated crew of volunteers, and a winding, one-way, unpaved access road.

Today, Bogus Basin is a year-round mountain resort, among the largest nonprofit recreation areas in the United States. It has 1,800 vertical feet of skiing and 2,600 acres of skiable terrain; 10 lifts, including four high-speed quad chairlifts; 90 named runs; and an extensive night-skiing operation that allows skiers to choose their time of day to ski, from first thing in the morning to 10 p.m. That means folks can even hit the slopes after school or work. There are three lodges and more than 37 kilometers of Nordic skiing trails.

And it’s been a nonprofit, community effort from day one.

"I think the fact that we were built by the community, literally, with their hands, and have always been part of the community, run by the community, is really something that runs not only through the fabric of our organization, but I believe it runs through the fabric of the Treasure Valley," said Brad Wilson, Bogus Basin general manager. "We are kind of woven into the fabric of Boise and the Treasure Valley, and it really shows by the commitment of our season pass holders and our users, summer and winter."

"You really get the sense of community up here," he said. "It's really something that I cherish deeply."

Adam Little, current Bogus Basin board chair, said, “I grew up skiing, my wife grew up skiing, and really, I can’t think of a better place for us to spend time with our kids in the winter – outside, and something that they can keep with them for the rest of their lives.”

Sunday’s festivities will include a "Ski 360 Degrees of Bogus" challenge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., an activity that includes taking a photo in front of each of six chairlifts on all sides of the mountain, with a bonus for also stopping at the Frontier Point Nordic Lodge. While supplies last, those completing the challenge will get an 80th anniversary commemorative pin.

From 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a DJ will play music in the Simplot base area, and starting at 5:15 p.m., there will be free hot cocoa and cookies at the Bogus Basin pop-up tent in the base area. That'll be followed by the Torchlight Parade down the mountain, viewable from the base area, at 6:15 p.m.; and capped off with a fireworks display at 6:30 p.m.

"We are excited for the community to join us in celebrating 80 years of Bogus Basin," said Wilson, who will serve as grand marshal of the torchlight parade.

“It’s a great community event,” said Susan Saad, director of community and customer relations. “I think we have an exciting future, and we’ll continue to look ahead to figure out how we can serve the community as a nonprofit, as we always have.”

The ski area was first proposed by the Boise Junior Chamber of Commerce, also called the Jaycees, in 1937, according to Eve Brassey Chandler’s 2009 history, “Building Bogus Basin.” In 1938, ski champion Alf Engen led a team that skied and hiked 150 miles of terrain throughout the region before settling on Bogus Basin at the base of Shafer Butte as the best spot.

The area had been named for a group of swindlers who back in the 1860s claimed to have struck gold there but instead sold fake gold dust to duped buyers in Boise before being nabbed and prosecuted.

After the Jaycees successfully applied for a Works Progress Administration grant, a large crew from the Civilian Conservation Corps was assigned to build the road to the resort, and ground was broken in November 1938. Volunteers with the Boise Ski Club led the effort to get the resort up and running, with the Forest Service, the county and the state all participating, but the opening was delayed by the start of World War II until Dec. 20, 1942.

On Dec. 20 this year, Bogus celebrated its 80th birthday with birthday cake for all in the Simplot Lodge at the resort.

By 1944, there were five ski runs maintained by volunteers.

There have been numerous landmarks for the nonprofit resort over the years, from the installation of the first chairlift in 1959, to the paving of the road in 1962, to numerous upgrades and expansions. Generations of kids learned to ski at Bogus Basin, and educational programs now operate at the mountain year-round.

In 1998, Bogus Basin sparked a revolution in the ski industry in the United States by cutting its season pass price from $500 to $199, spurring a nine-fold increase in season pass sales and sharply increasing the number of skiers and snowboarders making the trip up to the mountain. Ski resorts across the country followed the trend.

“I view Bogus as a sustainable, accessible community mountain,” said Little, who is the son of current Idaho Gov. Brad Little. “I’ve been lucky to be a part of it.”

Recent years have brought big changes at the mountain including summer activity expansions, which include world-class mountain biking trails; installation of the only mountain coaster in Idaho, which currently is closed for the winter; upgrades to lifts and terrain; and the successful launch of major snowmaking operations.

All those things, Little said, “lead back to giving better access to the mountain for an expanded season.”

“The snowmaking allowed us to open earlier this year, which has given more opportunities for people to get up, and we’ve seen it in people getting up to the mountain more this season than maybe ever,” he said. “And really, it’s a testament to our leadership team.”

Wilson said, "It's an incredible team of ridiculously dedicated individuals up here at Bogus Basin."

Wilson, a ski industry veteran who worked at multiple resorts before he came to Bogus in 2015, said, "I could just be making rich people richer. Instead I get to make a community richer, and that has way more impact."

"I've got to say, I'm having the time of my life," he added. "I love this place, I love this community."

Little said board members who served before him “could kind of see this vision, that even as much as the Treasure Valley has grown, that we can keep growing the opportunities so we can continue to serve the Treasure Valley as we always have.”

Wilson, who has spearheaded major advancements for Bogus since he arrived, said, "If we have a good year, that money is reinvested. ... The element that keeps me most motivated is the ability to constantly make improvements that benefit the community."

In honor of the 80th anniversary, Bogus Basin has published a new book titled, “80: Celebrating the Past, Present, and Future of Bogus Basin.” It includes photos from early to modern times, personal stories from nearly two dozen Bogus Basin stalwarts, history and a look ahead. The book is available for $25 at the ski resort's downtown sales office, 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road in Boise; at the new Basin Retail Shop on the mountain; at Greenwood's Ski Haus; and at bogusbasin.org.

In the book, Bob Greenwood, 96, who founded the ski shop that bears his name in 1957, writes, “When I started the store, the mountain had a T-bar and a rope tow. … It was a different era back then, but my passion for skiing remains just as strong now.”

Olympic biathlete Sara Studebaker-Hall, who started skiing at Bogus Basin at age 3, writes, “There’s no doubt that my life would look incredibly different without Bogus.”

Water law attorney Chris Bromley, who helped the resort achieve its long-sought snowmaking dreams, writes, “Bogus is very special to me. It’s where I proposed to my wife, Heidi; it’s a big reason we moved to Boise; it’s where we skied every chance we had and where we taught our daughter, Meredith, to ski.”

Wilson writes, “Moving forward, our goal is to continue to make memories for future generations, retaining all the things that make Bogus Basin amazing and unique: Unparalleled accessibility, industry-leading affordability, an engaged community, our nonprofit mission, short lift lines, and that family-friendly local vibe.”

Saad said, “We’re off to a fantastic season, and look forward to continuing. And more snow is coming our way.”

