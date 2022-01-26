Ada County plans to hire hundreds of poll workers

A large election requires over 1,000 poll workers along with temporary staff and election night workers.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County plans to hire 300 poll workers this year to staff precincts, in large part because of redistricting and population growth.

A large election requires over 1,000 poll workers along with temporary staff and election night workers, according to a news release from the Ada County Clerk’s Office.

“We have always relied on a large team of committed, civic-minded citizens to make elections happen across Ada County,” Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said in the release. “Poll workers are truly the heroes that underpin our democratic process. Signing up to be a poll worker is a great way to contribute to your community and support democracy in a fundamental way.”

Ada County Elections announced the plan to hire more workers on Tuesday, which was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, a nonpartisan unofficial holiday.

Anyone interested must be a United States citizen and over 16 years old. Poll workers are required to go through a mandatory training, be politically neutral while serving at the polls and commit 14 hours on Election Day. Poll workers are compensated.

Individuals can sign up at the Ada county website.

Idaho will have a primary election on May 17. The general election will take place Nov. 8.

