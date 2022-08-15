$50,000 donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa

Saltzer Health has donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa in hopes of providing a safe environment for teens.

NAMPA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

Saltzer Health has donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa in hopes of providing a safe environment for teens.

Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Healthcare company that provides primary and specialty care in 11 clinic and outpatient service locations in the Treasure Valley. Saltzer Health COO Matt Kaiserman recently visited the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa.

“At Saltzer Health and Intermountain Healthcare, our goal is to help kids reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” Kaiserman said in a news release from Saltzer Health. “We particularly applaud the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa for focusing more resources on meeting the behavioral health needs of vulnerable children in our community.”

Serving approximately 50 youth ages 13-17 every day, the BGCN plans on replacing outdated furniture, computer equipment and educational materials with the donation money.

“We are excited to be able to improve the quality of our teen center and provide a more welcoming environment where youth are excited to be together,” Melissa Gentry, CEO of BGCN, said in the release. “At the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa, we offer counseling, etiquette training, volunteer projects and many other opportunities for our teen club members.”

The BGCN’s main site is located off Garrity Boulevard near downtown Nampa. To learn more, visit bgcnampa.org.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Read more at IdahoPress.com

Watch more Local News: