Warbird Roundup takes flight in Nampa

Roughly 2,500 people came to the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa to see one of the nation’s largest gatherings of historic warplanes.

Warplanes could be heard overhead as Bob Cardin addressed those in attendance.

Cardin, famous for managing the recovery of the P-38 Lightning Glacier Girl that crash landed in Greenland in July 1942 and was buried under 268 feet of ice, was the guest speaker Saturday at the 21st Annual Warbird Roundup. Roughly 2,500 people came to the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa to see one of the nation’s largest gatherings of historic warplanes, which included a B-25 Mitchell Bomber and a P-51H, that is the only one currently flying in the world.

While gates opened at 8:30 a.m., Cardin took the floor around noon to discuss what he called “the largest force landing in Air Force history.”

According to Cardin, after the crash landing in 1942, the crew sent out a signal for three days before it was answered. They were rescued on the 11th day and walked 17 miles through the glacier snow toward the ocean where a Coast Guard ship was waiting.

Nearly 50 years later, in August 1992, Cardin and his team set out to recover the warplane. Cardin praised Lt. Harry Smith, original pilot of Glacier Girl, for shutting off the engines upon the crash landing. Because of Smith’s foresight, Glacier Girl is the only P-38 fighter airplane today with its original engines and propellers.

“That’s why we picked that airplane,” Cardin said. “We figured if it was in the best shape in 1942, it would still be in the best shape in 1992.”

Fifteen rows of white folding chairs were packed for Cardin’s presentation at the Warhawk Air Museum, and there were dozens of other attendees standing around the perimeter to listen in.

Coast Guard Serviceman Eric Heyob, currently stationed in Seattle, attended the event with his family.

Heyob’s favorite part from Saturday was “talking with exhibitors who were retired Coast Guard (servicemen) themselves.”

Another attendee, Nancy Lane, had seen Cardin speak twice before Saturday.

“What brings me back all the time is the wonderful people I get to meet,” she said. “Bob Cardin risked his life and his soul to get that airplane out of Greenland… We owe everything to our veterans.”

Lane owns a restoration business in Jerome with her husband, whose father was a P-38 fighter pilot in World War II. With her husband, Lane helps to restore planes, jewelry, and other items from that historic war.

The Warhawk Air Museum is expecting nearly the same turnout for Sunday’s festivities as well.

Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and planes take flight in the morning and afternoon.

Attendees, who come from throughout the country to take in the event, can see the planes up close and personal outside the museum before and after takeoff. While flying lasts until 2 p.m., visitors will have full access to the museum which is open until 5.

Other planes the Warhawk expected to be on display going into the weekend included a P-51C Mustang, P-40N and P-40E, which are all museum fixture. Particularly notable warplanes coming to the Warhawk from various parts of the United States included the B-25 Mitchell Bomber, a P-38 and an F4U-1A Corsair.

There will also be food trucks, additional vendors, an armored SWAT team, military recruiters and representatives from Mission43 on hand.

General admission is $30. Senior admission is $28 and kids 14 and under get in free with a paid adult.

