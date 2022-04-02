Model power line installed by NLC students at World Center for Birds of Prey exhibit

The model power line installed by Northwest Lineman College students inside the exhibit at the Idaho Power Flight Lab will provide perching for the birds on display.

BOISE, Idaho — Students from the Northwest Lineman College (NLC) installed a model power line Friday as part of a $3.2 million expansion underway at The Peregrine Fund's World Center for Birds of Prey for a new exhibit inside the Idaho Power Flight Lab.

According to World Center for Birds of Prey officials, the new exhibit is coming to life through a collaboration between Idaho Power, Kaddas Enterprises, the Avian Power Line Interaction Committee (APLIC) and the Northwest Lineman College.

On Friday, the involved groups gathered at the facility to celebrate the completion of the model power line, which was installed by NLC students through a new STEM-learning opportunity.

The model power line inside the exhibit at the Idaho Power Flight Lab will provide perching for the birds on display, according to a press release.

Along with representatives from Idaho Power and NLC, future residents 'Griffin the Swainson's Hawk' and 'Finn the Red-tailed Hawk' attended the ceremony to inspect the work of their future perching space.

"On any given day, visitors to the World Center for Birds of Prey may see local species of hawks such as a Red-tailed, Swainson's, or Ferruginous – or even a Turkey Vulture on exhibit in the Idaho Power Flight Lab," Tate Mason, director of the World Center for Birds of Prey said. "This exhibit will tell the story of local falconer and conservation hero, Morley Nelson, and our local energy company, Idaho Power, working together to stop a common threat to birds of prey – electrocution. Their work has prevented raptors from being killed by power lines, not only here in Idaho but, around the world."

According to the World Center for Birds of Prey's announcement, NLC used the installation of the model power line in the exhibit as a learning experience to master their skill and expertise with their current class of students.

"This is a powerful education partnership that will improve awareness around the environmental impact of our nation's electric system," Eric Eriksen, NLC Idaho Campus President said. "Also, our students are excited to learn how their new career can have positive impact on the environment for years to come."

The center's expansion and construction began in November and was designed by Hatch Design Architecture. Officials said the efforts were led by Jordan-Wilcomb Construction. Idaho Power, Kaddas Enterprises and APLIC also supported the project to "inspire the next generation of conservationists."

"We are excited to join the World Center for Birds of Prey in this next step for raptor conservation," Brett Dumas, Idaho Power's Director of Environmental Affairs said. "The Flight Lab connects Idaho Power's past, working with Morley Nelson on the important issue of raptors interacting with electrical equipment, and the future, where we will collaborate to find new tools to protect these birds for generations to come."

The World Center for Bird's of Prey said visitation to the center has grown 48% over a five-year period and nearly 500,000 students have visited since the center opened. On top of new raptor exhibits, the current construction will also include expanded parking and restrooms.

"We wanted to create a space where industry, technology, and conservation could converge," Heather Meuleman, V.P. of Development for The Peregrine Fund and a lead on the project said. "We know that working together to find ways to coexist with wildlife gives us our best chance at conserving birds of prey. This exhibit will give visitors a first-hand, insider look at the power of partnership in creating environmentally sustainable solutions that benefit humans, raptors, and the landscapes we all rely on to survive."

Residents throughout the Treasure Valley have until Feb. 14 to get involved with the expansion by sponsoring a brick, the World Center for Bird's of Prey said. For more information about brick sponsorship, click here.

