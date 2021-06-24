Idaho Power asking its customers to conserve energy during evening hours

Air conditioners are expected to be working overtime as the heat wave ramps up in Idaho over the next week.

BOISE, Idaho — Temperatures are expected to climb into the triple digits in southwest Idaho on Sunday, and could remain above 100 degrees for another week.

The hot weather is just one of the factors ramping up electrical use in the region.

Idaho Power is preparing for increased demand and is asking its customers to conserve energy during the evening hours.

There is a heat wave gripping the West and it's putting a strain on the regional energy grid.

Idaho Power is asking customers who can safely do so to reduce their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. over the next several days. These are the hours of highest demand during the day. It's also a time when solar power is fading.

Conserving energy can help reduce a regionwide strain on the grid.

Officials say the potential impacts of the heat wave are intensified this year due to drought and a shortage of regional transmission connections outside our system to move energy where it's needed.

Idaho Power offers the following tips:

• As comfort allows, turn your thermostat up a few degrees so the air conditioning isn't working quite so hard.

• Barbecue, microwave or use a pressure cooker, instead of using an electric range or oven.

• Close doors, windows and blinds during the late afternoon when the sun is still heating up the house.

• Power down devices (computers, tablets, TVs and gaming systems), and have a screen-free evening.

• Use lights in occupied rooms only (if needed), and keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

• Save the dishes and laundry for the morning.