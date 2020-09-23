Live: Boise Mayor Lauren McLean makes her first State of the City address

Mayor McLean will discuss the city's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, housing affordability and racial inequity.

BOISE, Idaho — At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean held her first-ever State of the City address, which will be live-streamed in this article and KTVB's YouTube Channel.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the State of the City will be a virtual event.

McLean, who is Boise's first female mayor, took office seven months ago after beating then-Mayor Dave Bieter with 65% of the vote in December's runoff election.

According to a release, Mayor McLean will discuss how the city has handled the pandemic, housing affordability, racial inequity, climate action, jobs and economic opportunity in her State of the City.

"In my first State of the City on September 23, the focus will be on just that: coming together as a community in difficult times and using the lessons to create a better future. We will explore where we've been, where we're headed, and the importance of doing it as a community," she wrote.

On her 200th day in office, Mayor McLean spoke with KTVB about her experiences of being a first-term mayor and some of the topics she'll discuss in her address.

McLean told KTVB's Kim Fields that her team has been able to focus on both the pandemic and normal mayoral duties.

"What was important to me when I came into this role was to address the issues that our residents said were really important," she said. "To come up with solutions more urgently for affordable housing, to address economic opportunity and the wages we have here and to figure out how we reduce traffic and congestion."

While the pandemic has flipped the script on normal life, McLean said her team is still focused on balancing public health and city priorities.

"It's a juggling act, just like everything else in life is," McLean said on July 30. "I've said all along that our success will be based on taking care of people. So we have to think about public health, the economic crisis, but at the same time, to be poised to recover well, we have to stay focused on the task at hand, which is making sure that we protect what we love in this community."