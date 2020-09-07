Idaho's pet-friendly license plate raises $31,000

The Idaho Transportation Department says they have sold around 1,300 of the pet plates statewide.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has a special license plate for dozens of causes and interests -- some gain traction, some don't.

One of the more recent additions is the "pet friendly" license plate introduced a year ago.



It looks like that one is making tracks.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports that as of the end of June, they've sold about 1,300 of the pet plates, and at least one in each of Idaho's 44 counties.

Proceeds from the pet-friendly license plate go to the "pet lover's fund."

An independent board will distribute that money to nonprofit animal shelters, municipal shelters and animal rescue groups to help low-income Idahoans with spay and neutering services for their dogs and cats.



"One of the challenges that low-income pet owners face is veterinary care," said Jeff Rosenthal, DVM/CEO, Idaho Humane Society. "It's a huge issue, and one of the things they're really challenged by is getting spay and neuter surgeries, especially in rural, underserved communities, so we're thrilled to have this funding source."

The pet lover's fund now has more than $31,000 from the license plate sales.

