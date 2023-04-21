Idaho outfitters expect a long, rare whitewater season

Strong snowpack numbers are creating high water levels early in the season and providing more opportunities for rafters and kayakers.

IDAHO, USA — A strong water year benefits the following whitewater rafting season, according to the Idaho Outfitters & Guides Association Executive Director Aaron Lieberman.

Measured snowpacks across the state are far ahead of annual averages, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current map conditions. Some snowpacks - including Owyhee, Bruneau, Weiser, and Blackfoot - are twice their normal average.

This is leading to high water levels and faster currents.

"It is the whitewater state, more than the Gem State, in my opinion," Lieberman said. "It becomes part of you. We love sharing it with people. That's one of the best parts."

The Owyhee and Bruneau snowpack levels specifically grabbed Lieberman's attention. These are the most promising snowpack levels he has seen in a decade. It's creating more unique opportunities for people looking to experience all of Idaho's whitewater offerings.

"The Owyhee and the Bruneau are so variable. They're so fickle. A lot of people will spend years just trying to line up a trip," Lieberman said. "This year should offer a really good opportunity - also statewide - but on those rivers to get out there."

The high and fast water is expected to last until July, Lieberman said. High water can create more dangers; however, preparation can curb those concerns.

"As you're dealing with and looking at high water, it's important you know it's not your normal stretch," Cascade Raft and Kayak Owner Kenneth Long said. "As water levels go up or down, there are different paths and different lines for sure."

Some runs, including the main Payette, stay relatively consistent regardless of water level, according to Long. While more intense rapids should be reserved for more experienced kayakers and rafters during high flowing water, the main Payette can be a good base point for people to get on the water early in the year.

"Idaho has more navigable whitewater river miles than any other state in the continental U.S. So, quite a few options based on what type of experience you're looking for," Lieberman said. "I just really encourage folks to reach out to experts and get their input before they go, or to book a trip with a guide if you're not feeling confident. It's much better than making the wrong decision."

